Junior Sales Manager German & Dutch in Ridderkerk
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a passionate individuals that are searching for a new challenge in the field of sales as JUNIOR SALES MANAGER.
Junior Sales Manager is responsible for taking initiative and ownership in managing Customer Relationships, providing Professional Support, and exploring new Business Opportunities, to strategically increase and diversify our company presence in EMEA.
Junior Sales Manager must have eventually an in-depth knowledge of our products, services, and product applications. This position will report to VP of Sales. EMEA.
Responsibilities
- The candidate will create and develop new business opportunities within dedicated regions in EMEA;
- Manage existing accounts;
- Actively in contact and visit prospects as well as existing clients;
- Identify market growth, diversification and brand building across all sectors;
- Interact daily with internal team especially with the Inside Sales to follow-up with ongoing customer requirements;
- Travel to visit customers, installation sites, conferences and shows;
- Other duties as may be required.
What do we offer you
- EURO 2400-2800 P/M
- Full Time based on 40 hours
- Long term position
- Start date immediately.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Minimum HBO/Bachelor educational level;
- Excellent in German and Dutch (written and spoken). Advance in English.
- Commercial experience: +3 years preferable in the distribution and manufacturing;
- B2B environment. Knowledge of the VRLA battery business is a plus;
- Sound level in Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint;
- High interpersonal and communicational skills;
- Willing to travel; Driving license is a must;
- Being able to work under pressure and no 9 to 5 mentality;
- Team player in an international environment;
- Strong commercial awareness; Committed and loyal personality.
About the company
A leading global manufacturer of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) batteries.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900