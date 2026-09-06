Junior Sales Manager German & Dutch in Ridderkerk

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a passionate individuals that are searching for a new challenge in the field of sales as JUNIOR SALES MANAGER.

Junior Sales Manager is responsible for taking initiative and ownership in managing Customer Relationships, providing Professional Support, and exploring new Business Opportunities, to strategically increase and diversify our company presence in EMEA.

Junior Sales Manager must have eventually an in-depth knowledge of our products, services, and product applications. This position will report to VP of Sales. EMEA.



Responsibilities