Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | French, English | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do

Are you interested and motivated to take on the French speaking region for one of our international clients in Hoofddorp? We are looking for an inside Sales Representative who gets a boost from business development, but who also enjoys dealing with order management and billing! In this role, you will be responsible for everything in your region from A-Z, including visiting your clients and prospects on a quarterly basis. A small, diverse and international team is eager to welcome you as one of their own.

As an inside Sales Representative you build up your own network and maintain it. You will also take responsibility for :