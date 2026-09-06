Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | French, English | Amsterdam area

Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | French, English | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you interested and motivated to take on the French speaking region for one of our international clients in Hoofddorp? We are looking for an inside Sales Representative who gets a boost from business development, but who also enjoys dealing with order management and billing! In this role, you will be responsible for everything in your region from A-Z, including visiting your clients and prospects on a quarterly basis. A small, diverse and international team is eager to welcome you as one of their own.

As an inside Sales Representative you build up your own network and maintain it. You will also take responsibility for :

  • Business acquisition and customer development (cold calling and warm leads);
  • The complete sales cycle with customized offers: negotiations, price and payment, delivery conditions…;
  • Developing and maintaining good relationships with your own network;
  • Dealing with order entry and billing;
  • Extending your product knowledge and market knowledge;
  • Quarterly business trips to your clients and prospects.

What do we offer you

Based on experience and background, the salary indication is up to €3600 per month plus a 13th month. After your training period, you will be eligible for a commission scheme.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

  • Fluency in French and English – spoken and written;
  • A third European language (eg German, Spanish, Italian) is considered a plus;
  • Previous cold calling experience is a must;
  • Excellent commercial communication skills;
  • Strong entrepreneurial attitude;
  • Ability to deal with administrational tasks in a fast and effective manner;
  • You are self-managed, enthusiastic and driven;
  • Ability to travel and visit your customers on a regular basis.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is known for its top-notch quality, industry leading products in its field.

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