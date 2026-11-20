The Hague Pathway College (THPC) is an international higher education pathway college based in The Hague. We provide pathway programmes for international students who want to progress to degree study at The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS).

THPC is part of Navitas, a global education provider, and works in close partnership with THUAS. Our students come from around the world and study in an international, supportive and student-focused environment. Through our programmes, we help students develop the academic knowledge, English language proficiency and study skills they need to successfully progress to their chosen degree.

Our College is located on the main campus of The Hague University of Applied Sciences. Our international team brings together academic teaching and personalised student support, with a strong focus on helping students build confidence, independence and the skills they need to succeed in Dutch higher education.