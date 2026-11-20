Mathematics Teacher
About this role
Role Purpose
The Mathematics Teacher is responsible for delivering Mathematics modules that support the
academic and analytical development for progression to the University Partner’s degree
programmes. The role enables students to develop subject knowledge, quantitative reasoning, and problem-solving skills aligned with their intended degree pathways. The role contributes to
assessment, student support, and academic quality processes.
Modules taught are part of the International Foundation Year (IFY) programme and are delivered to international students who enrol at The Hague Pathway College and aim to progress to degree programmes taught at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.
The position reports to the Academic Manager.
Context
Navitas Europe delivers pathway programmes in partnership with The Hague University of Applied Sciences. The IFY programme prepares international students for progression into degree programmes in Business, IT, Engineering, and Social Sciences.
The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
Teaching and Learning
- Teach approximately 22 contact hours per week, with a maximum of 24 hours.
- Creates, validates and delivers approved teaching materials in line with programme and
partner requirements.
- Adapts teaching approaches and materials to meet the needs of diverse international
learners.
- Contributes to the development and enhancement of teaching materials including alignment between modules to enhance future study success.
- Supports the organisation of modules, including timetable and Moodle.
- Aligns teaching with subject and skills modules to support student progression.
Assessment and Feedback
- Designs, delivers and marks formative and summative assessments in respective Modules in line with academic standards, processes and agreed timelines.
- Provides timely, accurate, and constructive feedback to support student understanding and progression.
- Participates in standardisation and moderation processes to ensure consistency and quality in marking and grading.
Guidance and support
- Monitors student attendance, participation, and academic progress.
- Provides academic support and academic skills support through tutorials, including one-to-one sessions – this can include academic and personal tutoring with a personal tutoring group.
- Supports students in developing independent learning strategies required for higher
education
- Identifies and supports students facing academic or welfare-related challenges, referring to Student Services where appropriate.
- Supports and supervises student engagement and welfare activities as required. These may
include activities such as ice skating, bowling, or other on- or off-campus activities. Such activities may occasionally happen outside regular work hours.
- Actively participates in College’s Induction Week, including in student enrolment sessions and subject introductions and other related activities in such Induction Weeks.
Academic Administration
- Maintains accurate records of attendance, assessment, and student performance.
- Contributes to student reporting processes.
- Uses virtual learning environments (e.g. Moodle) to support teaching and learning.
Collaboration and Professional Practice
- Works collaboratively with the College Director, Director of Academic and Student Services and Academic Manager, and colleagues to support programme delivery – with the Academic Manager being the line manager of the role.
- Participates in training, professional development, and team meetings which may include subject-specific teacher meetings, Exam Committee meetings, all team staff meetings, College Learning and Teaching board, meetings with the University, and other meeting.
- Works with the University Partner to develop and enhance curriculum and assessment
- Provides teaching cover as required.
- Represents the College in a professional manner in all interactions with students and
stakeholders.
Requirements
Essential
- Strong preference for Masters degree in Mathematics, or a relevant subject.
- Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, or a relevant subject.
- Demonstrated organisational and administrative skills.
- Experience using virtual learning environments (e.g. Moodle or similar).
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Desirable
- Experience teaching international students in an intercultural environment, preferably in Mathematics or a related subject.
- Teaching qualification or demonstrable teaching experience in a relevant context.
- Experience in a Pathway or Foundation programme.
- Experience preparing students for higher education study.
- Familiarity with European higher education systems.