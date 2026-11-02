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Dutch police admit unlawful data sharing after foie gras protest

Dutch police admit unlawful data sharing after foie gras protest

Dutch Police Admit Unlawful Data Sharing After Foie Gras Protest

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Dutch police have apologised after admitting they unlawfully shared the personal details of seven animal rights protesters with wholesale company Hanos. The activists subsequently received two-year bans from the company's stores following a demonstration against the sale of foie gras in Nieuwegein.

Animal rights protesters receive two-year store bans

On July 15, animal rights activists from Active for Justice entered a Hanos wholesale store in Nieuwegein to protest against the sale of foie gras. The delicacy is produced by force-feeding ducks or geese, a practice banned in the Netherlands, although importing and selling foie gras remains legal.

Police approached the demonstrators at another location after they had left the store and asked them to identify themselves, according to a statement from Active for Justice. Seven activists complied but explicitly objected to sharing their personal information with Hanos. An eighth demonstrator refused to show identification and was taken to a police station, NOS reports.

In September, the seven activists received letters from Hanos at their home addresses, informing them that they had been banned from the company's stores for two years. This raised questions about how the wholesaler had obtained their personal details.

Dutch police acknowledge unlawful sharing of personal data

The police initially informed the activists in writing that they had not shared their personal details with Hanos. However, the police have since confirmed that they passed on the information without sufficient legal grounds, according to RTV Utrecht.

A police spokesperson acknowledged that there was no adequate legal basis for sharing the protesters' names and addresses with the company and apologised for the mistake. The police have also asked Hanos to delete the personal information and any copies it may have made.

It remains unclear why the information was shared in the first place. The police say they are conducting an internal investigation to establish what went wrong.

Activists raise concerns about privacy and protest rights

Active for Justice has raised concerns about demonstrators' safety and privacy after the incident. In its statement, the organisation argued that people should not have to fear their personal information being shared when exercising their right to protest.

One of the activists, named Kelly, told RTV Utrecht that she feels unsafe knowing Hanos has her home address. The organisation is seeking legal advice and has called for further clarification about the store bans.

Meanwhile, Hanos has disputed the activists' description of the demonstration as peaceful, saying its employees and customers found the unannounced protest threatening and uncomfortable. The police have yet to explain why the activists' details were shared with the company.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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