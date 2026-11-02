Dutch police admit unlawful data sharing after foie gras protest

Dutch police have apologised after admitting they unlawfully shared the personal details of seven animal rights protesters with wholesale company Hanos. The activists subsequently received two-year bans from the company's stores following a demonstration against the sale of foie gras in Nieuwegein.

Animal rights protesters receive two-year store bans

On July 15, animal rights activists from Active for Justice entered a Hanos wholesale store in Nieuwegein to protest against the sale of foie gras. The delicacy is produced by force-feeding ducks or geese, a practice banned in the Netherlands, although importing and selling foie gras remains legal.

Police approached the demonstrators at another location after they had left the store and asked them to identify themselves, according to a statement from Active for Justice. Seven activists complied but explicitly objected to sharing their personal information with Hanos. An eighth demonstrator refused to show identification and was taken to a police station, NOS reports.

In September, the seven activists received letters from Hanos at their home addresses, informing them that they had been banned from the company's stores for two years. This raised questions about how the wholesaler had obtained their personal details.

