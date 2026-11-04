Junior Logistics Employee | English

Acting as a point of contact for business partners and coordinating timely loading and delivery.

Organising transport, including weekly planning and booking shipments.

Working closely with the Trade department to optimise planning and support potential spot business.

Working closely with the Trade and Finance departments and following up promptly on their requests

Negotiating with transport partners and building and maintaining a strong network of carriers across Europe, including visits to these partners.

Monitoring the logistics process and finding practical solutions to unexpected problems.

Creating logistics orders, maintaining accurate system administration, and managing logistics and technical documentation, including document follow-up.

Prioritising daily activities and adjusting plans when circumstances change.

Contributing to the improvement of internal processes together with your colleagues.

As a Junior Logistics Employee, you will help coordinate the full logistics planning and process, from loading at the producer’s site to delivery to customers across Europe, including document follow-up and accurate system administration. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will organise transport, negotiate with transport partners, and ensure that goods are loaded and delivered on time.You will have a central role within the company, working closely with the Trade and Finance departments and ensuring prompt follow-up on their requests. You will also be a key point of contact for business partners.This is a hands-on role in which priorities can change throughout the day. You will need to keep a clear overview, prioritise realistically, and remain calm when unexpected issues arise. Direct communication is an important part of the position, so you should enjoy picking up the phone and building relationships with local and, mainly, international business partners, including suppliers, customers, transporters, and warehouses.Your responsibilities include: