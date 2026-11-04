Junior Logistics Employee | English
Posted on November 4, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on November 4, 2026
About this role
Candidates must be based in Rotterdam or within a reasonable commuting distance and hold valid authorisation to work in the Netherlands. The client is unable to provide visa sponsorship.
As a Junior Logistics Employee, you will help coordinate the full logistics planning and process, from loading at the producer’s site to delivery to customers across Europe, including document follow-up and accurate system administration. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will organise transport, negotiate with transport partners, and ensure that goods are loaded and delivered on time.
You will have a central role within the company, working closely with the Trade and Finance departments and ensuring prompt follow-up on their requests. You will also be a key point of contact for business partners.
This is a hands-on role in which priorities can change throughout the day. You will need to keep a clear overview, prioritise realistically, and remain calm when unexpected issues arise. Direct communication is an important part of the position, so you should enjoy picking up the phone and building relationships with local and, mainly, international business partners, including suppliers, customers, transporters, and warehouses.
Your responsibilities include:
As a Junior Logistics Employee, you will help coordinate the full logistics planning and process, from loading at the producer’s site to delivery to customers across Europe, including document follow-up and accurate system administration. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will organise transport, negotiate with transport partners, and ensure that goods are loaded and delivered on time.
You will have a central role within the company, working closely with the Trade and Finance departments and ensuring prompt follow-up on their requests. You will also be a key point of contact for business partners.
This is a hands-on role in which priorities can change throughout the day. You will need to keep a clear overview, prioritise realistically, and remain calm when unexpected issues arise. Direct communication is an important part of the position, so you should enjoy picking up the phone and building relationships with local and, mainly, international business partners, including suppliers, customers, transporters, and warehouses.
Your responsibilities include:
- Acting as a point of contact for business partners and coordinating timely loading and delivery.
- Organising transport, including weekly planning and booking shipments.
- Working closely with the Trade department to optimise planning and support potential spot business.
- Working closely with the Trade and Finance departments and following up promptly on their requests
- Negotiating with transport partners and building and maintaining a strong network of carriers across Europe, including visits to these partners.
- Monitoring the logistics process and finding practical solutions to unexpected problems.
- Creating logistics orders, maintaining accurate system administration, and managing logistics and technical documentation, including document follow-up.
- Prioritising daily activities and adjusting plans when circumstances change.
- Contributing to the improvement of internal processes together with your colleagues.
Requirements
Job Requirements:
- A genuine interest in logistics and enthusiasm for a hands-on role in a dynamic environment.
- A junior profile, such as a recent graduate in Logistics, Supply Chain, or a related field, ideally with some practical experience. Candidates with relevant hands-on logistics experience are also welcome.
- Commercial awareness and an interest in negotiating with transport partners and developing business relationships.
- Strong organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise realistically and maintain a clear overview under pressure.
- A calm, solution-oriented approach when plans change or unexpected issues arise.
- Good communication skills and the confidence to pick up the phone and communicate directly with business partners.
- A proactive attitude, attention to detail, and an accurate way of working.
- A team-oriented approach and willingness to take responsibility for developing the logistics operations together with colleagues and management.
- Fluent English, both spoken and written. German is a particularly valuable advantage; other European languages are also welcome.
Salary
€3200-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a young, growing trading organisation operating in an international market. With a collaborative team and a dynamic working environment, they are looking for a junior logistics professional.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Logistics Analyst | English & Dutch (B1) | Rotterdam
Senior Charterer | Dutch | Rotterdam
Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English
Commodity Buyer Solar (TEMP TO PERM)
Global Strategic Sourcing Manager – IT (Temp)-duplicate