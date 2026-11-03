Amsterdam's free public transport proposal comes with hefty price tag

Making public transport free for Amsterdam residents could cost the city up to 250 million euros a year, according to a preliminary estimate by the municipal executive. Political parties SP and BIJ1 want the city to investigate the idea, but officials warn that Amsterdam's public transport operator GVB could struggle to cope with the additional passengers.

Amsterdam parties push for free public transport

Amsterdam's Socialist Party (SP) and BIJ1 want the municipality to investigate whether public transport could be made free for all Amsterdam residents. According to AT5, the parties are calling for an assessment of the potential costs and how the scheme could be funded.

Possible funding sources include revenue from the tourist tax and property taxes. Free public transport is also part of BIJ1's election programme, which proposes initially prioritising young people, older residents and people on lower incomes before expanding the scheme to everyone.

The Amsterdam city council is expected to discuss the proposal on November 11, 2026. However, no decision has been made to introduce free public transport, and the parties are currently only calling for an investigation into its feasibility.

