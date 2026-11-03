Amsterdam's free public transport proposal comes with hefty price tag
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Making public transport free for Amsterdam residents could cost the city up to 250 million euros a year, according to a preliminary estimate by the municipal executive. Political parties SP and BIJ1 want the city to investigate the idea, but officials warn that Amsterdam's public transport operator GVB could struggle to cope with the additional passengers.
Amsterdam parties push for free public transport
Amsterdam's Socialist Party (SP) and BIJ1 want the municipality to investigate whether public transport could be made free for all Amsterdam residents. According to AT5, the parties are calling for an assessment of the potential costs and how the scheme could be funded.
Possible funding sources include revenue from the tourist tax and property taxes. Free public transport is also part of BIJ1's election programme, which proposes initially prioritising young people, older residents and people on lower incomes before expanding the scheme to everyone.
The Amsterdam city council is expected to discuss the proposal on November 11, 2026. However, no decision has been made to introduce free public transport, and the parties are currently only calling for an investigation into its feasibility.
Why free public transport could cost Amsterdam millions
According to the municipal executive, making public transport free for Amsterdam residents could cost between 175 million and 250 million euros annually. GVB currently earns around 350 million euros a year from paying passengers, approximately two-thirds of whom live in Amsterdam. The estimate is based on the revenue the operator could lose if these residents no longer had to pay.
However, lost ticket revenue would not be the only expense. The city expects free travel to attract more passengers, increasing demand for buses, trams and metros. Officials warn that GVB would struggle to accommodate the additional passengers and that expanding services would push costs even higher.
The city government also argues that free public transport could discourage walking and cycling. It questions whether making travel free for everyone is the most effective way to improve affordability, pointing out that many residents can already afford fares and that financial support is available for certain groups. The municipal executive has therefore advised councillors against supporting the proposal.
Who can already travel for free in Amsterdam?
While free public transport for all residents remains a proposal, Amsterdam already offers free travel to certain groups. Children aged four to 11 who live in Amsterdam or Weesp can travel free on GVB buses, trams and metros until January 3, 2027, provided they are accompanied by an adult.
To qualify, children must have the GVB Kids Vrij travel product loaded onto a personal OV-chipkaart. Free travel is available daily between 7am and 9pm. Parents can find more information and apply through the municipality's website.
Amsterdam residents who have reached the Dutch state pension age (AOW) may also qualify for free public transport if they meet certain income and savings requirements. This scheme covers eligible journeys on GVB, Connexxion and EBS services in Amsterdam and Weesp.
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