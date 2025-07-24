Even though more serious disruptions have affected public transport in the Netherlands this year, trains have been on time more often. Dutch rail operator ProRail is calling on the government to invest in the railways to make further improvements and prevent more railway problems.

Rail network in the Netherlands sees more disruptions

According to ProRail, with 302 serious disruptions on the tracks, the Netherlands experienced more passenger inconveniences in the first six months of this year than in the same period last year, when there were fewer than 300.

42 percent of these disruptions were caused by people or animals on the track, collisions or copper theft, while 38 percent were caused by technical malfunctions such as issues with switches or overhead lines. The weather, tree debris or delays with track maintenance were also responsible for some disruptions.

While the number of disruptions increased, Dutch trains have still been more likely to arrive on time this year. 86,6 percent of trains on the rail network were less than three minutes late and 95,7 percent were less than 10 minutes late. This surpasses this year’s new punctuality standard, according to which 84,4 percent of trains need to arrive less than three minutes late.

Investments needed for Dutch railways to prevent deterioration

Working on around 400 projects to expand and improve the railway network, ProRail has seen a significant rise in costs for track maintenance and renewal, “while its budget barely keeps pace”. For this reason, the rail company is calling on the government to invest in the railways.

“We warn against further cuts: the current budget is already under pressure, and additional cuts will jeopardise the reliability of the railways,” wrote ProRail in an update. The company fears a decline like Germany’s if budget cuts for public transport continue. The crumbling German rail network is currently struggling with a slew of delays, overcrowded trains and infrastructure issues.

ProRail and 113 Zelfmoordpreventie are also advocating for structural funding for suicide prevention, reports RTL Nieuws. As suicide by train has become a key problem, providing timely support and care will lead to fewer collisions and delays.