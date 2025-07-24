Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch trains arrive on time more often, despite serious disruptions

Dutch trains arrive on time more often, despite serious disruptions

vali.lung / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

Even though more serious disruptions have affected public transport in the Netherlands this year, trains have been on time more often. Dutch rail operator ProRail is calling on the government to invest in the railways to make further improvements and prevent more railway problems.

Rail network in the Netherlands sees more disruptions

According to ProRail, with 302 serious disruptions on the tracks, the Netherlands experienced more passenger inconveniences in the first six months of this year than in the same period last year, when there were fewer than 300.

42 percent of these disruptions were caused by people or animals on the track, collisions or copper theft, while 38 percent were caused by technical malfunctions such as issues with switches or overhead lines. The weather, tree debris or delays with track maintenance were also responsible for some disruptions.

While the number of disruptions increased, Dutch trains have still been more likely to arrive on time this year. 86,6 percent of trains on the rail network were less than three minutes late and 95,7 percent were less than 10 minutes late. This surpasses this year’s new punctuality standard, according to which 84,4 percent of trains need to arrive less than three minutes late. 

Investments needed for Dutch railways to prevent deterioration

Working on around 400 projects to expand and improve the railway network, ProRail has seen a significant rise in costs for track maintenance and renewal, “while its budget barely keeps pace”. For this reason, the rail company is calling on the government to invest in the railways.

“We warn against further cuts: the current budget is already under pressure, and additional cuts will jeopardise the reliability of the railways,” wrote ProRail in an update. The company fears a decline like Germany’s if budget cuts for public transport continue. The crumbling German rail network is currently struggling with a slew of delays, overcrowded trains and infrastructure issues.

ProRail and 113 Zelfmoordpreventie are also advocating for structural funding for suicide prevention, reports RTL Nieuws. As suicide by train has become a key problem, providing timely support and care will lead to fewer collisions and delays. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
European Commission takes legal action against NS monopoly of Dutch railwaysEuropean Commission takes legal action against NS monopoly of Dutch railways
NS ticket prices in the Netherlands to increase by up to 9 percent in 2026NS ticket prices in the Netherlands to increase by up to 9 percent in 2026
Municipalities in the Netherlands to experiment with speed limits for cyclistsMunicipalities in the Netherlands to experiment with speed limits for cyclists
Dutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Planned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrappedPlanned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrapped
Fines for dodging Dutch public transport fares to rise by 40 percentFines for dodging Dutch public transport fares to rise by 40 percent
The Netherlands to relax building regulations for quicker and cheaper housingThe Netherlands to relax building regulations for quicker and cheaper housing
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.