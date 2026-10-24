No fines, just signs: Amsterdam trials 20 km/h cycling limit
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Amsterdam is trialling a 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) limit on the Amstelveenseweg bike path, marked by signs and road markings. Cyclists who exceed the limit will not face any fines. Will signs and road markings alone be able to persuade cyclists to slow down?
Will cyclists slow down without fines?
The municipality of Amsterdam is testing whether cyclists voluntarily reduce their speed when a 20 km/h limit is clearly indicated. Nobody exceeding the limit will receive a fine, although researchers will use a laser speed gun at selected times to measure how fast people ride.
Mobility alderperson Elise Moeskops told NH Nieuws that the city wants to find out whether slower cycling can become a social norm. Moeskops said the municipality regularly hears from people who no longer feel confident enough to cycle and that the differences between e-bike riders and other cyclists create unsafe situations, particularly on narrow bike paths
However, some cyclists interviewed had not noticed the signs. One cyclist said: "Signs? I have no idea, I haven't seen them." Reactions were mixed, with some welcoming the experiment and others questioning whether it would work.
Speed trial runs until November 13
The trial runs from October 19 to November 13 on the western side of Amstelveenseweg, between Eerste Schinkelstraat and Zeilstraat. The municipality selected this stretch because it is narrow, busy and crosses numerous side streets. Accidents and reports of unsafe situations prompted the choice.
Researchers are measuring cyclist numbers and speeds before and during the trial, alongside asking riders how safe they feel. A sensor near Sluisstraat collects the measurements without storing images or personal data, while a counter shows how many cyclists keep to the limit.
The municipality will remove the equipment, signs and markings after November 13. Results are expected in early 2027, together with findings from a similar trial conducted in Houten this summer.
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