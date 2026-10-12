Customer Support Team Lead | English

Are you an experienced customer operations leader who enjoys coaching a team, holding partners to a high standard, and shaping how support works as a business grows? We are looking for a Customer Support Manager on behalf of our client, an international mobility company in Amsterdam.

This role is a temporary replacement for a team lead with a 7-month contract directly with the client, with the possibility of a 1-year extension or a permanent contract depending on performance

Key Responsibilities

Team Leadership

Lead a team of 8-10 customer support professionals organised around language markets, covering the full management cycle: 1-on-1s, performance reviews, objective setting, leave and contract management, and hiring or offboarding when needed

Build a coaching culture where team members can grow at their own pace while staying accountable to clear standards

Set a clear direction for where the support operation is heading and bring the team along with it

Work alongside the team during peak periods and step into direct customer support when volumes require it

External Partner Management

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Manage the day-to-day relationship with the external service provider that supports the team, holding them to agreed service levels and resolving quality issues directly

Act as the main point of accountability for the quality of their output and for the overall partnership

Data, Performance and Continuous Improvement

Track service metrics, identify trends and patterns independently, and turn findings into practical improvement actions

Design and refine processes and SOPs for the current consumer support operation and for a business-to-business support function that is still taking shape

Support the introduction of automation and tooling improvements, working with the data and analytics team on the reporting setup

Internal Stakeholder Management

Act as the link between the support team and internal departments such as HR, product development, operations, and commercial and marketing

Keep stakeholders informed about operational performance, trends, and issues

Work across functions to resolve structural problems that sit outside the direct control of the support team

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum of 5 years of experience in customer operations, customer service, or operations management

Proven experience managing a team of 8 or more people through the full management cycle , including performance conversations, salary discussions, hiring, and more difficult conversations such as exits

, including performance conversations, salary discussions, hiring, and more difficult conversations such as exits Strong analytical skills, with the ability to read dashboards, spot trends in operational data, and translate them into improvement actions

Experience managing a BPO or comparable external service provider on quality, SLAs, and relationship terms

on quality, SLAs, and relationship terms Comfortable working with customer support tools; Zendesk is preferred, but proven experience with a comparable system is fine for someone who is tech-savvy and learns new systems quickly

Confident in stakeholder management across functions such as HR, product, operations, and commercial or marketing

A self-starter who moves without waiting to be directed and keeps their manager updated without being asked

A coaching-oriented and empathetic leadership style, combined with accountability for results

Professional fluency in English, written and spoken

Dutch language skills are preferred

Experience in a tech company or in a sector with strong seasonal demand is preferred

Experience designing or rebuilding support processes and SOPs from scratch is preferred

Exposure to B2B support environments, or a genuine interest in building one, is preferred

What We Offer

Yearly gross salary of up to €65,000, including the 8% holiday allowance

Stock option plan

Company bonus plan

Annual personal development budget of €3,000

Pension plan fully covered by the employer

Full travel compensation

Daily vegetarian lunches, snacks, and drinks at the office

Company events throughout the year

Company swag

Monday to Friday, standard office hours (09:00 to 17:00), based in Amsterdam

7-month contract directly with the client, with the possibility of a 1-year extension or a permanent contract

International, collaborative environment with a flat structure and a strong sense of shared purpose

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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