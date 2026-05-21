Fraud Operations Analyst

We’re all about giving our users a smooth, worry-free banking experience while keeping their money safe from fraudsters 🛡️ As a Fraud Ops Analyst, you’ll be the go-to person for spotting any suspicious activity, protecting users at every stage, and making sure we stay compliant with all the rules.

You’ll handle everything related to fraud cases, take charge of tricky situations, and come up with smart ideas to make our processes even better for a safer and smoother banking experience.

Take Ownership

• Become a detective in fraud prevention, using your in-depth investigation and problem-solving skills to protect our users from suspicious activity 🕵️‍♂️

• Keep an eye out for potential risks, using your knowledge of fraud monitoring and prevention to stay one step ahead

• Bring empathy and effective communication into every interaction to provide the best support possible