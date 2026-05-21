Fraud Operations Analyst
About this role
We’re all about giving our users a smooth, worry-free banking experience while keeping their money safe from fraudsters 🛡️ As a Fraud Ops Analyst, you’ll be the go-to person for spotting any suspicious activity, protecting users at every stage, and making sure we stay compliant with all the rules.
You’ll handle everything related to fraud cases, take charge of tricky situations, and come up with smart ideas to make our processes even better for a safer and smoother banking experience.
Take Ownership
• Become a detective in fraud prevention, using your in-depth investigation and problem-solving skills to protect our users from suspicious activity 🕵️♂️
• Keep an eye out for potential risks, using your knowledge of fraud monitoring and prevention to stay one step ahead
• Bring empathy and effective communication into every interaction to provide the best support possible
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Requirements
You have knowledge of fraud monitoring and prevention
You speak English fluently and have strong communication skills, while showing empathy
You're a problem solving enthusiast, and can prioritize your work when needed
You thrill at leading thorough investigations, using your attention to detail for efficient resolution
You already have a advantage if you're familiar with the financial/banking sector, and if terms like KYC, KYB, payment and compliance operations ring a bell
Your expertise in KYC and PayOps, as these will be strong advantages when tackling fraud cases and improving our processes will be a plus.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.