User Review Team Lead

User Review Team Lead

Posted on April 10, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on April 10, 2026

About this role

As our User Review Team Lead, you will help create a secure and seamless banking experience for our users. You will be the watchful guardian of user trust - identifying and removing bad actors while ensuring that our users can confidently run their personal and business accounts without threats from fraudsters. You will play a critical role in safeguarding the reputation of both our users and our platform 🚀

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take ownership:

As our User Review Team Lead, you’ll take the helm of high-stakes processes and lead your team to deliver unfaltering protection for our users through:

  • High-Speed Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD): You’ll handle the most intricate and high-risk cases and ensure your team resolves cases within the specified Average Handling Time

  • Backlog-Free Continuous Reviews: You’ll ensure timely periodic and event-driven re-reviews to decrease waiting times

  • Uncompromising Quality & Accuracy: You will maintain a robust, risk-based decision-making approach that achieves and consistently sustains a high Quality Score

  • Process Automation and Innovation: You’ll identify delays, shortcomings, and inefficiencies in the EDD framework and propose AI-driven and data-backed improvements to streamline processes and enhance compliance

  • Team Collaboration: Engage cross-functionally with engineering, audit, and compliance teams to design and implement lasting solutions that align with compliance frameworks and stay ahead of regulatory demands

Requirements

  • You have deep knowledge of AML regulations, KYC protocols, sanctions, and a proven ability to accurately manage Dow Jones alerts and other risk indicators

  • You excel at analyzing complex personal and corporate profiles, including corporate UBOs and crypto-related entities, while maintaining SLA compliance

  • You have an engineering mindset - you leverage AI, data, and root cause analysis to identify bottlenecks and implement systematic improvements that optimize workflows

  • You make efficient, high-quality risk-based decisions with attention to the smallest details, improving both security and the user experience

  • You have experience managing high-performing teams and fostering resilience, efficiency, and expertise under tight stakes and timelines

  • Clearly and effective communication in English is second nature to you, ensuring that all internal and external stakeholder interactions deliver clarity and precision

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform:

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle, including Multisport card, food and fuel vouchers and more

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands and in Turkey and lunch allowance in Bulgaria

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

AML Branch Manager, Poland
Compliance Operations Manager
Customer Service Advisor | Danish & English
German speaking Customer Service
Customer Success Advisor | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position