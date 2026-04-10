User Review Team Lead
About this role
As our User Review Team Lead, you will help create a secure and seamless banking experience for our users. You will be the watchful guardian of user trust - identifying and removing bad actors while ensuring that our users can confidently run their personal and business accounts without threats from fraudsters. You will play a critical role in safeguarding the reputation of both our users and our platform 🚀
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take ownership:
As our User Review Team Lead, you’ll take the helm of high-stakes processes and lead your team to deliver unfaltering protection for our users through:
High-Speed Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD): You’ll handle the most intricate and high-risk cases and ensure your team resolves cases within the specified Average Handling Time
Backlog-Free Continuous Reviews: You’ll ensure timely periodic and event-driven re-reviews to decrease waiting times
Uncompromising Quality & Accuracy: You will maintain a robust, risk-based decision-making approach that achieves and consistently sustains a high Quality Score
Process Automation and Innovation: You’ll identify delays, shortcomings, and inefficiencies in the EDD framework and propose AI-driven and data-backed improvements to streamline processes and enhance compliance
Team Collaboration: Engage cross-functionally with engineering, audit, and compliance teams to design and implement lasting solutions that align with compliance frameworks and stay ahead of regulatory demands
Requirements
You have deep knowledge of AML regulations, KYC protocols, sanctions, and a proven ability to accurately manage Dow Jones alerts and other risk indicators
You excel at analyzing complex personal and corporate profiles, including corporate UBOs and crypto-related entities, while maintaining SLA compliance
You have an engineering mindset - you leverage AI, data, and root cause analysis to identify bottlenecks and implement systematic improvements that optimize workflows
You make efficient, high-quality risk-based decisions with attention to the smallest details, improving both security and the user experience
You have experience managing high-performing teams and fostering resilience, efficiency, and expertise under tight stakes and timelines
Clearly and effective communication in English is second nature to you, ensuring that all internal and external stakeholder interactions deliver clarity and precision
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform:
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle, including Multisport card, food and fuel vouchers and more
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands and in Turkey and lunch allowance in Bulgaria
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.