User Review Team Lead

You have deep knowledge of AML regulations, KYC protocols, sanctions, and a proven ability to accurately manage Dow Jones alerts and other risk indicators

You excel at analyzing complex personal and corporate profiles, including corporate UBOs and crypto-related entities, while maintaining SLA compliance

You have an engineering mindset - you leverage AI, data, and root cause analysis to identify bottlenecks and implement systematic improvements that optimize workflows

You make efficient, high-quality risk-based decisions with attention to the smallest details, improving both security and the user experience

You have experience managing high-performing teams and fostering resilience, efficiency, and expertise under tight stakes and timelines

Clearly and effective communication in English is second nature to you, ensuring that all internal and external stakeholder interactions deliver clarity and precision

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform:

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle, including Multisport card, food and fuel vouchers and more

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands and in Turkey and lunch allowance in Bulgaria

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.