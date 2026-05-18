Customer Service Manager Benelux - Dutch & English
Posted on May 18, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on May 18, 2026
About this role
For our client, we are looking for a hands-on and customer-focused Customer Service Manager to lead and optimize the customer journey across the Benelux region. In this role, you will oversee customer support operations, technical service delivery, onboarding, and team development while ensuring an outstanding customer experience.You will play a key role in managing daily operations, improving service processes, and supporting long-term customer satisfaction and retention.
What will you do?
Team Leadership
What will you do?
Team Leadership
- Lead, coach, and develop the Customer Service and Technical Support team
- Define clear goals, KPIs, and performance expectations
- Foster a collaborative, customer-oriented, and performance-driven culture
- Support continuous learning and professional development within the team
- Ensure high-quality customer support through phone, email, and on-site interactions
- Act as the main escalation point for complex customer cases
- Drive initiatives to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention
- Maintain a strong focus on service excellence throughout the customer journey
- Coordinate installations, onboarding activities, and customer training sessions
- Ensure consistent and efficient service delivery standards
- Identify and implement process improvements to increase scalability and operational efficiency
- Monitor service quality and optimize internal workflows
- Support the delivery of effective first-line technical assistance
- Maintain a high level of product and technical knowledge within the team
- Collaborate with internal technical stakeholders when required
- Ensure customers receive clear guidance and professional support
- Work closely with commercial teams to support customer opportunities and account growth
- Assist with customer engagement initiatives, events, and industry exhibitions
- Contribute to strengthening long-term customer relationships
Requirements
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar customer service or operations management role
- Fluent in Dutch and English; French is considered a plus
- Experience within a technical, manufacturing, healthcare, or device-related environment is an advantage
- Affinity with technical products and customer support environments
- Hands-on, structured, and solution-oriented approach
- Comfortable communicating with customers and stakeholders at different levels
- Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel within the Benelux region
- Office-based role in Amsterdam
Salary
€4000-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is a globally operating company that produces advanced body composition analysis devices. Their European headquarters is situated in Amsterdam, while the main corporate office is located in Asia. With a strong international presence through offices and distribution partners worldwide, the company is experiencing ongoing growth. As a result of this expansion, they are looking to strengthen their team with additional support.You will join the international team in Amsterdam.
Application Procedure
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