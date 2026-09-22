The hidden cost of expat life on relationships and 5 ways to reconnect

Magen Todd is a psychologist at Hope Therapy who specialises in couples and sex therapy, helping expats in the Netherlands reconnect in a supportive, judgement-free space.

Many expat couples move across the world for a better career, a fresh start or more opportunities. However, along the way, the connection in a relationship that once felt effortless can start to take work. Intimacy can fade to the point where couples can’t remember the last time they were physically close. If this sounds familiar, you are not alone. These feelings are a normal part of adjusting to expat life. I regularly see partners coming to expat couples therapy who feel worn down, isolated and frustrated. Why moving abroad strains expat relationships Expat couples often face some common problems when adjusting to life in a new country, from struggling to adjust to a new life to experiencing personal shifts in identity. The resentment trap The tension felt in a relationship after relocating was probably there before you moved. From small arguments about who does more chores at home to who handles the mental load. Back home, these disagreements probably felt manageable because you had a rhythm, family nearby and friends to open up to.

Then you moved, and everything starts to add up: longer work hours, cooking when you are both tired and navigating Dutch bureaucracy. Without your support system, resentment can grow. A sink full of dirty dishes feels like a personal attack, and minor irritations turn existential, as if your relationship's equity is constantly being tested. Resentment can create distance. You can’t feel desire for someone you don’t want to be near. The identity shift Your old life gave you a clear identity: a career, social circle and a sense of competence. Now that is gone. The fiercely independent partner needs help with basic tasks, and the thriving professional struggles to find meaningful work. Desire requires feeling good about yourself, and right now, neither of you does.

This creates invisible pressure. On one hand, you both feel insecure and want space; on the other, you crave connection and reassurance. When your partner becomes your sole source of self-worth, they pull back. This pullback comes from exhaustion, not a lack of care. You both long for validation while wishing the other needed less. Desire rarely survives obligation. Intimacy requires knowing yourself and feeling good in your own skin. The loneliness bind You moved abroad together to build a life, but the closeness that was meant to sustain you now feels suffocating. This is the loneliness bind. You are with your partner constantly, yet you feel unseen. When they do notice you, their attention often carries expectations and anxiety. You crave space, yet space feels like rejection. You want connection, but it feels like pressure. Neither option brings relief and although you are together, you feel completely alone.

You're stuck between isolation and suffocation, neither of which leads to intimacy. The doubt that creeps in Now a nagging question keeps you up at night: was this move a mistake? Did you uproot your life only to find that you lost each other along the way? When the weight of this reality settles over you, it can make decisions feel heavier, and every argument feel more consequential because the stakes feel impossibly high. Every major decision comes with doubt. With every choice, we grieve the option we didn’t take. Book a consultation with Hope Therapy 5 ways expat couples can rebuild intimacy So what can help? Here are some simple steps you can take. 1. Create space Familiarity is comforting, but it doesn’t necessarily spark desire. Take a weekend trip alone or join a club your partner has no interest in. Pursue something that is just yours and come back with something new to share. Distance, when chosen intentionally, can reignite curiosity and appreciation. 2. Stop using your partner as your only emotional support Your partner can’t be your therapist, best friend and lover all at once. When frustration hits, distribute the load. Call a friend before you call your partner, find a therapist or join an expat group. Your relationship will feel lighter when it is not carrying everything. 3. Talk about what you want Couples tend to talk about what is broken by rehashing old arguments, revisiting disappointments and listing grievances. Flip the script and turn your complaints into invitations to something you genuinely desire. Instead of "you are always on your phone," try "I miss talking to you without distractions. Want to try a screen-free dinner tonight?" 4. Break the routine Comfort kills tension and tension is the fuel of desire. Find ways to disrupt the predictable. Take a different route home and meet your partner somewhere unexpected or suggest a date night in a part of the city you have never explored. Small changes can create situations that remind you why you chose each other in the first place. 5. Address the doubt head-on Doubt is not something to fear, it is actually a sign of growth. Talk about it with your partner, not as a problem to solve but as a truth to share. When you name the doubt out loud, it loses its power. That is how doubt becomes intimacy, not by hiding it, but by letting it be seen. When to seek expat couples counselling If any of this sounds familiar, you are not broken and you are not alone. Pull back from the relationship just enough to remember yourself. Talk about your doubts instead of hiding them. Build a life outside your partner so that when you come together, you actually have something to offer. A great relationship is built on people who stay whole, stay themselves and keep choosing each other anyway. If you are struggling to reconnect despite your best efforts then professional support can help.