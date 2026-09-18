Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch government to trim childcare subsidy to offset rising costs

Dutch government to trim childcare subsidy to offset rising costs

Childcare Cost Netherlands 2026 Government Support

Image credit: Imke Zijm / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

The Dutch government's plan to make childcare virtually free by 2029 will ultimately be less generous than originally promised. Instead of covering 96 percent of childcare costs for all parents, the reimbursement rate will be set at 95,6 percent to offset higher-than-expected implementation costs.

Dutch childcare subsidy trimmed to cover rising costs

In a forthcoming letter to parliament, the cabinet reveals that simplifying the new childcare system turned out to be more expensive than budgeted, according to internal documents obtained by RTL Nieuws. To help cover these shortfalls and fund extra quality inspections by municipal health services (GGD) as demand grows, the universal reimbursement rate in 2029 will be capped at 95,6 percent rather than the promised 96 percent.

The reduction means a family with two children attending childcare two days a week will pay roughly 10 euros more per month, or about 120 euros extra per year.

Lower-income households will feel the change most directly, as households earning up to approximately 56.412 euros combined already receive the maximum 96 percent subsidy today, meaning the adjustment represents an immediate step down in financial support for that group.

New system still promises to end administrative traps

Despite the reduced reimbursement rate, the fundamental overhaul aims to eliminate the severe pitfalls of the current childcare setup. Under the new framework, the government will no longer demand large repayments (terugvorderingen) from parents who make accidental errors on their application forms.

The reform also relaxes strict work requirements (arbeidseis). Parents who lose their jobs will be allowed to retain their subsidised childcare for a longer period, ensuring they are not suddenly hit with unexpected bills or retroactive debts during periods of unemployment.

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

Related Stories

Divorcing in the Netherlands as an expat: The key legal issuesDivorcing in the Netherlands as an expat: The key legal issues
Why more expat families choose bilingual childcare in the NetherlandsWhy more expat families choose bilingual childcare in the Netherlands
Madasi Love Stories: Wedding, engagement & family photographerMadasi Love Stories: Wedding, engagement & family photographer
Optimist International Academy: Where global citizens grow togetherOptimist International Academy: Where global citizens grow together
Dutch gov't to ban "kidfluencers" from making commercial contentDutch gov't to ban "kidfluencers" from making commercial content
What exactly does a day at a Dutch daycare look like?What exactly does a day at a Dutch daycare look like?
May 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMay 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
March 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMarch 2026: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.