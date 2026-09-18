Dutch government to trim childcare subsidy to offset rising costs

The Dutch government's plan to make childcare virtually free by 2029 will ultimately be less generous than originally promised. Instead of covering 96 percent of childcare costs for all parents, the reimbursement rate will be set at 95,6 percent to offset higher-than-expected implementation costs.

Dutch childcare subsidy trimmed to cover rising costs

In a forthcoming letter to parliament, the cabinet reveals that simplifying the new childcare system turned out to be more expensive than budgeted, according to internal documents obtained by RTL Nieuws. To help cover these shortfalls and fund extra quality inspections by municipal health services (GGD) as demand grows, the universal reimbursement rate in 2029 will be capped at 95,6 percent rather than the promised 96 percent.

The reduction means a family with two children attending childcare two days a week will pay roughly 10 euros more per month, or about 120 euros extra per year.

Lower-income households will feel the change most directly, as households earning up to approximately 56.412 euros combined already receive the maximum 96 percent subsidy today, meaning the adjustment represents an immediate step down in financial support for that group.