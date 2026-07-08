Optimist International Academy: Where global citizens grow together

In today’s interconnected world, families are looking for more than just academic excellence. They want a school where children feel valued, inspired and prepared to thrive in an international future. At Optimist International Academy (OIA) in Hoofddorp, that vision comes to life every day. Located in the heart of Hoofddorp, close to Amsterdam, Schiphol and Haarlem, OIA is a publicly funded international school offering a continuous educational journey for students aged four to 18. With small class sizes, an inquiry-based curriculum and a strong commitment to multilingualism and inclusion, OIA provides a learning environment where every child is encouraged to grow into a curious, confident and caring global citizen. What makes OIA unique? The academy firmly believes that true learning starts with connection. When students feel safe, respected and supported, they are more willing to ask questions, take risks and discover their potential. Teachers work closely with each child, creating meaningful relationships that help learners develop both academically and personally.

The school’s international curriculum is taught in English while ensuring students also develop strong Dutch language skills. Home languages are celebrated and valued, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of the school community. This multilingual approach not only strengthens communication skills but also helps students maintain a strong sense of identity while building connections across cultures. OIA is also a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB) frameworks, offering both the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and the Middle Years Programme (MYP), reflecting its commitment to providing a high-quality international education from primary through secondary school. The IB philosophy aligns closely with the school’s values, encouraging students to become inquisitive, knowledgeable and caring young people who are equipped to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. Through the PYP and MYP frameworks, students are encouraged to take ownership of their learning, think critically, explore real-world issues and develop the skills needed to become active and responsible global citizens.

That celebration of diversity was beautifully demonstrated during OIA’s annual Cultural Day, described by many as one of the highlights of the school year. Students, families and staff proudly shared traditions, clothing, music, food and stories from around the world. The event transformed the school into a vibrant showcase of cultures, where differences were not only recognised but celebrated. It reflected OIA’s belief that diversity is one of its greatest strengths and that every student has something valuable to contribute. Make learning matter OIA’s learning approach goes beyond textbooks. Through inquiry-led learning, students are encouraged to explore real-world questions, think critically and collaborate with others. The focus is not simply on memorising information, but on developing the skills and mindset needed to navigate a rapidly changing world with confidence and compassion. The academy is also entering an exciting new chapter. Building on the success of its primary programme, OIA now offers a continuous pathway into international secondary education, allowing students to continue their educational journey within the same supportive and internationally minded community.