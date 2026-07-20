Madasi Love Stories: Wedding, engagement & family photographer

Some moments in life don't offer a second chance. A first dance. A child's uncontrollable laughter. The look exchanged between two people just before they say "I do." Madasi Love Stories exists to make sure those moments are never lost. Founded by Amsterdam-based photographer Marta, Madasi Love Stories offers warm, documentary-style photography for couples, families, and weddings across the Netherlands and beyond. The approach is rooted in authenticity. Just real people, real moments, and images that feel as alive as the day they were taken. Wedding photography in Amsterdam Amsterdam is one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in Europe - and Madasi Love Stories knows how to make the most of it. From intimate civil ceremonies at the Stadsarchief to celebrations along the city's iconic canals and hidden garden venues, Marta brings a relaxed, candid style that lets the day breathe and the emotion speak for itself. Wedding photography packages start from 500 euros for a two-hour City Hall "I Do" session, with full-day and premium coverage options available for larger celebrations up to 150+ guests. Whether it's a small and intimate affair or a grand Amsterdam wedding, every couple receives the same careful, story-driven attention.

Book an engagement photo shoot in Amsterdam An engagement shoot is about far more than just great photos - it's a chance to celebrate this chapter, to get comfortable in front of the camera, and to let Amsterdam's beautiful streets, parks, and waterways become part of your story. Madasi Love Stories offers engagement sessions designed to feel natural and relaxed. Just two people being themselves, in one of the world's most romantic cities. Engagement packages start from 179 euros, with the full Engagement Experience (1,5 hours, 45 edited images) available at 349 euros. Get your family portrait in Amsterdam Children grow up faster than anyone is ready for. Madasi Love Stories helps Amsterdam families hold onto exactly who they are - right now, in this season of life - through sessions that are relaxed, joyful, and completely pressure-free. From mini sessions of 35 minutes (from 255 euros) to multi-generational family celebrations covering up to 80 guests, sessions are built around the family, not the other way around. Parents can leave the directing to Marta and simply enjoy the moment.