The era of the brief, four-year expat contract in the Netherlands is quietly fading. Today, more international families are putting down roots for the long haul, bringing a very specific parental dilemma into focus: how to handle language development in early childhood. When a toddler is already balancing two home languages, adding a third or fourth at daycare can feel overwhelming. Yet, skipping local language exposure entirely risks leaving kids on the outside looking in once they hit the local playground or primary school. To unpack how bilingual early care bridges this gap, we spoke with Jez Rustage, Location Manager at Basker International Childcare in The Hague. The shift towards staying long-term in the Netherlands Historically, international professionals residing in the Netherlands favoured English-only daycare settings. It offered a predictable, portable environment for children who would likely move on to another international destination within a few years. However, broader economic changes, evolving employment trends, and shifting international migration patterns have changed how long families stay. "We see a huge influx in interest in bilingual care now because people are staying longer," explains Rustage. "If you are planning on staying here longer term, I always encourage bilingual," she adds.

"As an international myself, it was important to me that my own kids could go out and play with anyone on the street," Rustage recalls. "Having that basic understanding of the language makes adjusting to life here a natural flow, whether they go shopping, play outside, or transition into local schools." Choosing bilingual childcare allows families to introduce Dutch early on without giving up the comfort and familiarity of English, creating a softer landing for kids building a life in a new country. How Dutch-English bilingual care works in practice When international parents hear "bilingual childcare", they often picture structured language lessons or classroom drills. However, in early childhood development, effective language acquisition relies on environmental exposure rather than formal instruction. The "one teacher, one language" model In a typical bilingual setup, language is introduced through a dual-educator structure where one English-speaking teacher and one Dutch-speaking teacher work side by side in the classroom. Each educator consistently communicates in their designated language during daily interactions.

"We are not a school, so we don't sit down and teach grammar or pronunciation," Rustage explains. "It is an exposure in the environment. Through daily routines like circle time, storybooks, singing nursery rhymes, and play, the children naturally absorb the language from their surroundings." Expat worries: Will adding Dutch delay spoken language? A frequent concern for international parents is whether multi-language exposure causes confusion or delays spoken language development, particularly for families who already speak one or two languages at home. "Most of the children we see are actually introducing a third language because they have mum’s language, dad’s language, and then English or Dutch," says Rustage. "We do inform parents that introducing another language can cause a slight delay in spoken communication, especially around three or four years old. However, their comprehension develops far quicker than their speech - they really act like sponges." Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles To help young children navigate dual languages without feeling overwhelmed, childcare providers rely on visual timetables featuring pictures for daily routines like meals, outdoor play, and bathroom trips. When toddlers first arrive, international staff also ask parents for key comforting words in the child's home language. By leveraging multilingual educators and tools like Google Translate, they ensure every child feels understood, safe, and supported from day one.