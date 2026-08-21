Why more expat families choose bilingual childcare in the Netherlands
Image Credit: Basker International Childcare
The era of the brief, four-year expat contract in the Netherlands is quietly fading. Today, more international families are putting down roots for the long haul, bringing a very specific parental dilemma into focus: how to handle language development in early childhood.
When a toddler is already balancing two home languages, adding a third or fourth at daycare can feel overwhelming. Yet, skipping local language exposure entirely risks leaving kids on the outside looking in once they hit the local playground or primary school. To unpack how bilingual early care bridges this gap, we spoke with Jez Rustage, Location Manager at Basker International Childcare in The Hague.
The shift towards staying long-term in the Netherlands
Historically, international professionals residing in the Netherlands favoured English-only daycare settings. It offered a predictable, portable environment for children who would likely move on to another international destination within a few years.
However, broader economic changes, evolving employment trends, and shifting international migration patterns have changed how long families stay. "We see a huge influx in interest in bilingual care now because people are staying longer," explains Rustage. "If you are planning on staying here longer term, I always encourage bilingual," she adds.
"As an international myself, it was important to me that my own kids could go out and play with anyone on the street," Rustage recalls. "Having that basic understanding of the language makes adjusting to life here a natural flow, whether they go shopping, play outside, or transition into local schools."
Choosing bilingual childcare allows families to introduce Dutch early on without giving up the comfort and familiarity of English, creating a softer landing for kids building a life in a new country.
How Dutch-English bilingual care works in practice
When international parents hear "bilingual childcare", they often picture structured language lessons or classroom drills. However, in early childhood development, effective language acquisition relies on environmental exposure rather than formal instruction.
The "one teacher, one language" model
In a typical bilingual setup, language is introduced through a dual-educator structure where one English-speaking teacher and one Dutch-speaking teacher work side by side in the classroom. Each educator consistently communicates in their designated language during daily interactions.
"We are not a school, so we don't sit down and teach grammar or pronunciation," Rustage explains. "It is an exposure in the environment. Through daily routines like circle time, storybooks, singing nursery rhymes, and play, the children naturally absorb the language from their surroundings."
Expat worries: Will adding Dutch delay spoken language?
A frequent concern for international parents is whether multi-language exposure causes confusion or delays spoken language development, particularly for families who already speak one or two languages at home.
"Most of the children we see are actually introducing a third language because they have mum’s language, dad’s language, and then English or Dutch," says Rustage. "We do inform parents that introducing another language can cause a slight delay in spoken communication, especially around three or four years old. However, their comprehension develops far quicker than their speech - they really act like sponges."
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To help young children navigate dual languages without feeling overwhelmed, childcare providers rely on visual timetables featuring pictures for daily routines like meals, outdoor play, and bathroom trips. When toddlers first arrive, international staff also ask parents for key comforting words in the child's home language. By leveraging multilingual educators and tools like Google Translate, they ensure every child feels understood, safe, and supported from day one.
Discover Basker International Childcare's bilingual early care programmes
Building real-world confidence for life in the Netherlands
Beyond language mechanics, emotional security plays a crucial role in how comfortably a child adapts to a new language. Frequently changing classrooms or teachers can add unnecessary stress for toddlers who are already adjusting to a foreign environment.
To create stability, many bilingual settings utilise "vertical grouping", an approach where children remain with the same consistent caregivers and mixed-age peers from infancy up to age four.
"Moving classrooms or switching groups creates unnecessary stress for a child," Rustage explains. "When children stay with the same group and see the same familiar faces every day, it creates a much more relaxed foundation. That baseline of emotional safety makes it far easier for them to feel secure and open to absorbing new languages."
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This sense of security extends far beyond the daycare walls. Early exposure to Dutch gives children the confidence to engage with the wider community, whether making friends at the local park or transitioning into primary school.
Rustage recalls an English-speaking mother who was caught off guard during a routine trip to the local supermarket when her child started interacting with a Dutch-speaking woman. "She started singing a Dutch song, and the child immediately did all the matching actions because he had learned it during circle time at daycare," Rustage shares.
"The mother was amazed because it wasn't something they ever did at home. Having that familiarity gives children the confidence to interact in their everyday neighbourhood, making integration feel like a natural flow rather than a shock."
This familiarity also gives parents far more flexibility when planning their child's educational future. "My son has been going to Basker International Childcare for the past two years and is in the bilingual group," shares another international parent.
"We all speak English at home, but his Dutch is so good thanks to a couple of his teachers communicating and reading to him in Dutch," she explains. "This puts us in the best possible position when deciding whether he should go to an international or Dutch school when he leaves Basker International Childcare."
Setting the right foundations to thrive in Dutch society
Choosing a childcare path is one of the most significant decisions international families face when settling in the Netherlands. By prioritising natural language exposure, emotional consistency through vertical grouping, and familiar daily routines, bilingual early care offers a practical middle ground: preserving a child's English foundation while helping them build the confidence to navigate local life.
Having offered bilingual groups in The Hague for over seven years, Basker International Childcare (formerly Zein International Childcare) works closely with globally mobile families navigating these early language choices. Through an internationally diverse team and an informal environment, the focus remains on giving young children the emotional security to express themselves, interact with their local community, and integrate smoothly into life in the Netherlands.