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Over 1/3 of Dutch tap water contains "forever chemicals": Is it safe?

Over 1/3 of Dutch tap water contains "forever chemicals": Is it safe?

Tap Water Quality in the Netherlands Quality 2026

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By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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More than one-third of people in the Netherlands have tap water containing chemical levels above national health advisory limits, according to a recent analysis. While concentrations exceed recommendations from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), authorities stress the water remains strictly safe to drink.

Elevated chemical concentrations found across North & South Holland

The analysis conducted by Greenpeace was based on figures from the country's 10 drinking water suppliers and revealed that elevated chemical levels are particularly prevalent in western provinces.

North Holland, Zaandam and IJmuiden registered the highest concentrations at 14,3 nanograms per litre, while Alkmaar and Den Helder recorded 11,6 nanograms, and Amsterdam reached 9,3 nanograms per litre. In South Holland, tests in The Hague area yielded 8,3 to 8,7 nanograms per litre, with the Rijnmond region showing 6,6 nanograms.

Although every region tested sits well within the legally binding European Union ceiling of 100 nanograms per litre, over one-third of water supplies exceed national advisory targets. The RIVM recommended a reduced health benchmark of 4,4 nanograms per litre several years ago following fresh research into health risks, including immune system impairment.

So, is the Dutch tap water safe in 2026?

Despite the elevated numbers, health officials and water suppliers maintain that there is no reason to panic at the tap. "It is not dangerous to drink that water," an RIVM spokesperson told NU, explaining that health impacts depend on individual exposure and overall health.

"For residents who are worried about the quality of their drinking water, the most important message is that PWN's drinking water meets all statutory standards," a spokesperson for the North Holland water provider told RTL Nieuws.

Environmental group Greenpeace echoed this reassurance, advising internationals in the Netherlands against swapping tap water for single-use plastic bottles. "The solution does not lie in switching to plastic bottles of water, but in stopping the chemical industry that continues to produce and discharge PFAS," Greenpeace said.

How dangerous is it to consume PFAS?

Figures from the RIVM show that individuals absorb roughly three times more PFAS through food than through drinking water. However, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) recently warned against long-term complacency. "We are poisoning our drinking water sources at a rapid pace," the inspectorate cautioned, noting that chemical accumulation could severely compromise groundwater within 20 years.

Water provider PWN noted that elevated concentrations in North Holland stem from surface water drawn from the IJsselmeer and Lek, which carry pollutants flowing downstream from international rivers like the Rhine. Infrastructure Minister Vincent Karremans is currently reviewing a potential national ban on PFAS discharges, with a policy update scheduled for this autumn alongside broader European Union discussions regarding a total chemical phase-out.

If you want to check the quality of the tap water in your specific area, you can enter your postcode, along with your name and email address, into the lookup tool on the Greenpeace website.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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