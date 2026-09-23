Over 1/3 of Dutch tap water contains "forever chemicals": Is it safe?

More than one-third of people in the Netherlands have tap water containing chemical levels above national health advisory limits, according to a recent analysis. While concentrations exceed recommendations from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), authorities stress the water remains strictly safe to drink.

Elevated chemical concentrations found across North & South Holland

The analysis conducted by Greenpeace was based on figures from the country's 10 drinking water suppliers and revealed that elevated chemical levels are particularly prevalent in western provinces.

North Holland, Zaandam and IJmuiden registered the highest concentrations at 14,3 nanograms per litre, while Alkmaar and Den Helder recorded 11,6 nanograms, and Amsterdam reached 9,3 nanograms per litre. In South Holland, tests in The Hague area yielded 8,3 to 8,7 nanograms per litre, with the Rijnmond region showing 6,6 nanograms.

Although every region tested sits well within the legally binding European Union ceiling of 100 nanograms per litre, over one-third of water supplies exceed national advisory targets. The RIVM recommended a reduced health benchmark of 4,4 nanograms per litre several years ago following fresh research into health risks, including immune system impairment.