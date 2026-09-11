Multiple dead as Dutch tour bus with 49 on board crashes in Swiss Alps

As of Friday morning, at least five people are confirmed dead after a Dutch tour bus carrying 49 people, including the driver, overturned in eastern Switzerland, according to reporting by NOS.

The bus was carrying 48 Dutch passengers and one Dutch driver on a day excursion from Austria when it crashed on Thursday afternoon. Swiss authorities noted casualty numbers could still develop as victim identification efforts continue.

Details of the Dutch bus crash in Switzerland

The accident occurred around 4.45pm between the Alpine villages of Susch and Zernez in the canton of Graubünden. The coach, owned by company Hartemink from Eibergen, was travelling through a roadworks area with narrowed lanes when it struck a guardrail and slid onto its side.

An eyewitness driving in front of the coach reported hearing "a lot of noise" before seeing the vehicle overturned behind him. Preliminary statements from travel association ANVR indicate the driver may have swerved to avoid a rock in the road.