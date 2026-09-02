Moving to a new city like Amsterdam brings an exciting fresh start, but it also presents a steep adjustment period. Balancing a demanding professional role, navigating local administrative hurdles, and trying to build a social network from scratch can leave very little room for personal health. "Expats moving to Amsterdam face a double challenge," says Bas van Beest, founder of the boutique private coaching studio, B-One Personal Training. "They are adapting to an important new workplace while simultaneously trying to build a social network from zero. Finding a space that addresses both efficiency and connection is key." The hidden pitfall of generic gym memberships When work schedules are packed between 6am and 10pm, traditional fitness routines are often the first commitment to fall off the calendar. "In commercial gyms, you are often just a number," says Van Beest. "Those business models rely heavily on high numbers of members who do not show up. There is very little personal connection or accountability."

For an expat managing workplace stress, entering a crowded commercial space without a structured plan frequently leads to burnout or drop-offs. Fixed, scheduled appointments provide the structural accountability needed to maintain long-term consistency. Maximising fitness with zero wasted time For professionals with limited free time, showing up is half the battle. Bespoke one-on-one coaching ensures that every minute spent inside the studio yields tangible progress. Rather than following generic online routines, effective instruction begins with a comprehensive movement assessment. "We analyse how your ankles, knees, hips, and shoulders move before loading any weight," Van Beest explains. "When execution and movement quality are in control, then we focus on progressive load, whether that means adding weight, repetitions, or adjusting rest times." The Menno Henselmans methodology To achieve maximum physical results without spending hours in the gym, evidence-based frameworks like the Menno Henselmans methodology rely on full-body programming. Roughly 95 percent of busy professionals see optimal results from full-body sessions two or three times a week rather than complicated body-part splits.

Nutrition philosophy should be equally sustainable. Rigid, restrictive diets rarely survive in a vibrant city with active social calendars. "If you really enjoyed a brownie, that is fine," says Van Beest. "We do not penalise clients with 50 burpees. You can still achieve your goals while enjoying life." Rather than forcing dramatic overhauls, the focus should remain on pragmatic food swaps. "We look at what you are already eating and make simple adjustments, like swapping standard yoghurt for quark or introducing lower-sugar mixers," explains Van Beest. "Small, manageable changes are far easier to maintain alongside a busy routine." Combining fitness with community building Boutique fitness spaces can serve a dual purpose for international arrivals: improving physical health while establishing a local support network. Arriving in a new country often means feeling uncertain about where to meet new people or celebrate local holidays. Organising community gatherings around major occasions like King’s Day, padel tournaments, or the Amsterdam Dance Event gives members a comfortable, low-pressure outlet to connect.