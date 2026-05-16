Free city parking for bicycles in Amsterdam from June
The city of Amsterdam has announced that starting in June, parking your bicycle at a municipal facility will be free for up to seven days.
Amsterdam introduces free bike parking facilities
From June 1, 2026, it will be possible for anyone in the Dutch capital to park their bicycles for free for up to seven days at one of the city’s bike parking facilities. This does not include bicycle parking managed by the Dutch rail company NS.
Currently, cyclists must use their public transport card (OV-chipkaart) or a bike tag to access a municipal bicycle parking garage, where parking is free for the first 24 hours, after which residents pay 1,50 euros per day.
Bikes left in the parking lot for more than a month are removed and taken to the bicycle depot. From next month, bicycles will be removed after one week, reports AT5.
Encouraging use of bike parking in Dutch capital
The city is hoping that removing access gates at bicycle parking facilities and making parking free will encourage residents to use the parking rather than leaving their bicycles on the street. Earlier research showed that access gates were deterring people in Amsterdam from taking their bikes to designated bike storage.
The municipality has bike parking garages at Beursplein, Leidseplein, Ceintuurbaan, Ferdinand Bol, Reguliersdwars, Rokin and Station Noord.