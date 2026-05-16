Free city parking for bicycles in Amsterdam from June

The city of Amsterdam has announced that starting in June, parking your bicycle at a municipal facility will be free for up to seven days.

Amsterdam introduces free bike parking facilities

From June 1, 2026, it will be possible for anyone in the Dutch capital to park their bicycles for free for up to seven days at one of the city’s bike parking facilities. This does not include bicycle parking managed by the Dutch rail company NS.

Currently, cyclists must use their public transport card (OV-chipkaart) or a bike tag to access a municipal bicycle parking garage, where parking is free for the first 24 hours, after which residents pay 1,50 euros per day.

Bikes left in the parking lot for more than a month are removed and taken to the bicycle depot. From next month, bicycles will be removed after one week, reports AT5.