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Free city parking for bicycles in Amsterdam from June

Free city parking for bicycles in Amsterdam from June

Procreators / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The city of Amsterdam has announced that starting in June, parking your bicycle at a municipal facility will be free for up to seven days. 

Amsterdam introduces free bike parking facilities

From June 1, 2026, it will be possible for anyone in the Dutch capital to park their bicycles for free for up to seven days at one of the city’s bike parking facilities. This does not include bicycle parking managed by the Dutch rail company NS.

Currently, cyclists must use their public transport card (OV-chipkaart) or a bike tag to access a municipal bicycle parking garage, where parking is free for the first 24 hours, after which residents pay 1,50 euros per day. 

Bikes left in the parking lot for more than a month are removed and taken to the bicycle depot. From next month, bicycles will be removed after one week, reports AT5.

Encouraging use of bike parking in Dutch capital

The city is hoping that removing access gates at bicycle parking facilities and making parking free will encourage residents to use the parking rather than leaving their bicycles on the street. Earlier research showed that access gates were deterring people in Amsterdam from taking their bikes to designated bike storage. 

The municipality has bike parking garages at Beursplein, Leidseplein, Ceintuurbaan, Ferdinand Bol, Reguliersdwars, Rokin and Station Noord. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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