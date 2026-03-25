How sports connect expats to their new social circle

Moving to a new city means starting over. A new job, a new apartment, a new routine, but no built-in network. For many internationals, building a social circle turns out to be the biggest challenge of relocation.

Unlike networking events or organised meet-ups, sports create relationships without forcing conversation. A rally replaces small talk. A shared warm-up naturally breaks the ice. Competition adds energy, but also mutual respect. At Frans Otten Stadion in Amsterdam Zuid, this dynamic plays out every day.

Breaking language barriers on the court

The club has long been known for its tennis, padel, squash, and fitness facilities, attracting a diverse international community. What makes it particularly valuable for expats is not just the quality of the courts but also the accessibility of the offers.

As lessons are primarily offered in English, the barrier for those still finding their footing in Dutch is lowered. Beginners feel comfortable getting started, while experienced players can sharpen their skills and immediately join the community. For expats arriving in a new city on their own, this accessibility is crucial.