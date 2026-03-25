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How sports connect expats to their new social circle

How sports connect expats to their new social circle

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Moving to a new city means starting over. A new job, a new apartment, a new routine, but no built-in network. For many internationals, building a social circle turns out to be the biggest challenge of relocation.

Sport - The unique opportunity to accelerate integration

Unlike networking events or organised meet-ups, sports create relationships without forcing conversation. A rally replaces small talk. A shared warm-up naturally breaks the ice. Competition adds energy, but also mutual respect. At Frans Otten Stadion in Amsterdam Zuid, this dynamic plays out every day.

Breaking language barriers on the court 

The club has long been known for its tennis, padel, squash, and fitness facilities, attracting a diverse international community. What makes it particularly valuable for expats is not just the quality of the courts but also the accessibility of the offers.

As lessons are primarily offered in English, the barrier for those still finding their footing in Dutch is lowered. Beginners feel comfortable getting started, while experienced players can sharpen their skills and immediately join the community. For expats arriving in a new city on their own, this accessibility is crucial.

Turning solo into team players

Most sports require fixed teams or pre-arranged partners, which can make the first step feel daunting. While padel, for example, offers a ladder competition, it often involves signing up with a partner. Other sports also tend to revolve around established groups.

Squash Frans Otten

Many formats at Frans Otten Stadion, however, make it easy to step in solo. Squash, in particular, has become a popular entry point for internationals who want to build their network independently. Its one-on-one structure, flexible scheduling, and competitive ladder system naturally introduce players to new opponents on a regular basis. What begins as a simple match quickly evolves into recurring games and familiar faces.

Connection beyond the game

Ladder competitions, ladies' nights, social evenings, and rotating match formats ensure that members do not need to arrive with an existing social group. They join and naturally become part of one.

Social Club Evenings and high-energy King of the Court events further strengthen that sense of connection. Players rotate, matches are short, and interaction happens automatically. The focus remains on play, but conversations follow naturally, and contacts do not end at match point. 

The club’s modern bar and restaurant function as a social extension of the courts. Post-match drinks are a given, and it is not unusual for players who met that evening to sit together long after their game is finished. The setting is relaxed, international, and open, reflecting the community itself.

Taking the first step with sports 

For many expats, joining a sports club becomes the first stable anchor outside of work. A weekly match provides rhythm. Recognising familiar faces builds comfort. Gradually, the city feels less overwhelming and more like home. In a place filled with internationals looking for connection, Frans Otten Stadion offers something refreshingly simple: show up, play, stay for a drink, repeat. Discover how sports can help shape your social life in Amsterdam and explore the community at Frans Otten Stadion.

Join the community at Frans Otten Stadion

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