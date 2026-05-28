Amsterdam and Houten to trial 20 km/h speed limit for cyclists
The Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Houten are set to introduce a 20 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit on cycle paths in the coming months as part of a trial. Cyclists travelling over the speed limit will not be fined during the pilots.
Dutch cities to test speed limits on cycle paths
The speed limit trial will kick off on June 8 in Houten, located near Utrecht, while Amsterdam is expected to begin the trial in September. A maximum speed limit of 20 km/h will apply on select bike paths in the cities as part of the Cycling Safety Plan 2025-2029 which was introduced last year.
The goal of a cycling speed limit is to improve safety on cycle paths where e-bikes, mopeds and fatbikes often travel at high speeds. Traffic signs will be installed to alert cyclists about the new speed limit, as well as cameras that can record the position, speed and type of cyclists.
However, due to a shortage of police, fines will not be issued to those cycling over the speed limit during the trial, reports AD. If the trials prove successful, more pilots could take place in more municipalities.
Speed limits on Dutch cycle paths to improve safety
In 2025, there was a significant increase in the number of bike accidents in the Netherlands, with almost 81.000 cyclists ending up in the emergency room and 281 fatalities. The rise was attributed mainly to the growth in the number of e-bikes and fatbikes on Dutch cycle paths.
Amsterdam Alderman for Traffic, Transport and Air Quality, Melanie van der Horst, is enthusiastic about the speed limit trials to improve safety for the elderly and children on bike paths. "It is good that we are given room to experiment,” said Van der Horst. “In Amsterdam, we have been struggling with unsafe conditions on bike paths for some time now, due to increasing congestion and the growing number of electric vehicles on them."
Amsterdam recently implemented a fatbike ban in Vondelpark and Enschede banned fatbikes in the city centre. The government has also been considering introducing a helmet requirement and minimum age limit for e-bike users.