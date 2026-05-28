Amsterdam and Houten to trial 20 km/h speed limit for cyclists

The Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Houten are set to introduce a 20 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit on cycle paths in the coming months as part of a trial. Cyclists travelling over the speed limit will not be fined during the pilots.

Dutch cities to test speed limits on cycle paths

The speed limit trial will kick off on June 8 in Houten, located near Utrecht, while Amsterdam is expected to begin the trial in September. A maximum speed limit of 20 km/h will apply on select bike paths in the cities as part of the Cycling Safety Plan 2025-2029 which was introduced last year.

The goal of a cycling speed limit is to improve safety on cycle paths where e-bikes, mopeds and fatbikes often travel at high speeds. Traffic signs will be installed to alert cyclists about the new speed limit, as well as cameras that can record the position, speed and type of cyclists.

However, due to a shortage of police, fines will not be issued to those cycling over the speed limit during the trial, reports AD. If the trials prove successful, more pilots could take place in more municipalities.