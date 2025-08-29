The Netherlands to introduce helmet requirement for e-bike riders under 18
The Dutch government has announced plans that would require young people under the age of 18 to wear a helmet when riding a fatbike or other e-bike. This new regulation is set to come into effect from 2027.
Under-18 fatbike riders in the Netherlands have to wear helmets from 2027
Earlier this year, more than 20 Dutch municipalities banded together to urge the government to introduce national regulations for fatbikes to tackle safety concerns and nuisance. Now, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Robert Tieman has submitted plans to introduce a mandatory helmet requirement for under-18s who use e-bikes, such as fatbikes.
“I'm deeply concerned about fat bikes. The latest figures show that by 2024, six times as many young people on electric bikes will have ended up in the emergency room (ED) with brain injuries,” Tieman said in a briefing to the House of Representatives. “We're all familiar with these stories, and we've often been shocked ourselves by a fatbiker speeding down the sidewalk or speeding illegally on a bike path. I believe it's important to take action on this, and I'm going to do so with practical measures.”
The House of Representatives was pushing for a helmet requirement along with a minimum age for fatbike riders. However, research shows that differentiating between fatbikes and e-bikes is impractical. Instead, Tieman is implementing “age-based helmet requirements, a behavioural approach, and a quality mark".
The new regulations should be submitted in the autumn of 2026 and implemented from 2027. Tieman is also looking into extending the helmet requirement to other light electric vehicles, such as e-scooters, to prevent young people from switching to these vehicles.
Mixed reactions over helmet requirements for e-bikes
Municipalities are happy about the new plans. "Many municipalities are experiencing (more) unsafe traffic situations involving fat bikes, so we await the bill with interest," a spokesperson for the Association of Netherlands Municipalities told NOS.
Many are pleased that after years of raising the alarm about the dangers of fatbikes, something is finally being done. "This will better protect children and send a clear message that e-bike use can be dangerous for children," said Amsterdam’s traffic alderman Melanie van der Horst.
On the other side of things, cycling advocacy groups don’t think the new regulations will solve the problem. "Problem situations arise from tuning bicycles, illegal imports, and unacceptable behaviour. The actual problems are not being addressed in this way," the RAI Association, BOVAG, ANWB, and the Cyclists' Union wrote in a joint statement.
The organisations are concerned that the helmet requirements will result in fewer people cycling, while the ACP police union is worried that limited police capacity will limit enforcement. They believe raising awareness about the dangers of e-bikes and tuning, while introducing better safety controls, will play a more positive role.