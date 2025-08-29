Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
The Netherlands to introduce helmet requirement for e-bike riders under 18

The Netherlands to introduce helmet requirement for e-bike riders under 18

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Dutch government has announced plans that would require young people under the age of 18 to wear a helmet when riding a fatbike or other e-bike. This new regulation is set to come into effect from 2027.

Under-18 fatbike riders in the Netherlands have to wear helmets from 2027

Earlier this year, more than 20 Dutch municipalities banded together to urge the government to introduce national regulations for fatbikes to tackle safety concerns and nuisance. Now, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Robert Tieman has submitted plans to introduce a mandatory helmet requirement for under-18s who use e-bikes, such as fatbikes. 

“I'm deeply concerned about fat bikes. The latest figures show that by 2024, six times as many young people on electric bikes will have ended up in the emergency room (ED) with brain injuries,” Tieman said in a briefing to the House of Representatives. “We're all familiar with these stories, and we've often been shocked ourselves by a fatbiker speeding down the sidewalk or speeding illegally on a bike path. I believe it's important to take action on this, and I'm going to do so with practical measures.”

The House of Representatives was pushing for a helmet requirement along with a minimum age for fatbike riders. However, research shows that differentiating between fatbikes and e-bikes is impractical. Instead, Tieman is implementing “age-based helmet requirements, a behavioural approach, and a quality mark". 

The new regulations should be submitted in the autumn of 2026 and implemented from 2027. Tieman is also looking into extending the helmet requirement to other light electric vehicles, such as e-scooters, to prevent young people from switching to these vehicles.

Mixed reactions over helmet requirements for e-bikes

Municipalities are happy about the new plans. "Many municipalities are experiencing (more) unsafe traffic situations involving fat bikes, so we await the bill with interest," a spokesperson for the Association of Netherlands Municipalities told NOS.

Many are pleased that after years of raising the alarm about the dangers of fatbikes, something is finally being done. "This will better protect children and send a clear message that e-bike use can be dangerous for children," said Amsterdam’s traffic alderman Melanie van der Horst.

On the other side of things, cycling advocacy groups don’t think the new regulations will solve the problem. "Problem situations arise from tuning bicycles, illegal imports, and unacceptable behaviour. The actual problems are not being addressed in this way," the RAI Association, BOVAG, ANWB, and the Cyclists' Union wrote in a joint statement.

The organisations are concerned that the helmet requirements will result in fewer people cycling, while the ACP police union is worried that limited police capacity will limit enforcement. They believe raising awareness about the dangers of e-bikes and tuning, while introducing better safety controls, will play a more positive role. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Supporting your expat child and yourselfSupporting your expat child and yourself
Citytalk #12: "Expats Rule!"Citytalk #12: "Expats Rule!"
Education fee planning in the NetherlandsEducation fee planning in the Netherlands
Interview with Sebastiaan CapelInterview with Sebastiaan Capel
Thriving as an expat spouse - Success begins before you leaveThriving as an expat spouse - Success begins before you leave
[Press Release] Integration policy based on Dutch values[Press Release] Integration policy based on Dutch values
Single parenting for expats in the NetherlandsSingle parenting for expats in the Netherlands
[Press Release] Employers break rules on non-EU students[Press Release] Employers break rules on non-EU students
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.