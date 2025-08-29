The Netherlands to introduce helmet requirement for e-bike riders under 18

The Dutch government has announced plans that would require young people under the age of 18 to wear a helmet when riding a fatbike or other e-bike. This new regulation is set to come into effect from 2027.

Under-18 fatbike riders in the Netherlands have to wear helmets from 2027

Earlier this year, more than 20 Dutch municipalities banded together to urge the government to introduce national regulations for fatbikes to tackle safety concerns and nuisance. Now, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Robert Tieman has submitted plans to introduce a mandatory helmet requirement for under-18s who use e-bikes, such as fatbikes.

“I'm deeply concerned about fat bikes. The latest figures show that by 2024, six times as many young people on electric bikes will have ended up in the emergency room (ED) with brain injuries,” Tieman said in a briefing to the House of Representatives. “We're all familiar with these stories, and we've often been shocked ourselves by a fatbiker speeding down the sidewalk or speeding illegally on a bike path. I believe it's important to take action on this, and I'm going to do so with practical measures.”

The House of Representatives was pushing for a helmet requirement along with a minimum age for fatbike riders. However, research shows that differentiating between fatbikes and e-bikes is impractical. Instead, Tieman is implementing “age-based helmet requirements, a behavioural approach, and a quality mark".