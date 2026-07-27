One Chiropractic Studio: Health, connection & community in the Netherlands

While moving abroad can be a thrill, the journey often brings with it some challenges. Alongside a new adventure comes the reality of navigating unfamiliar systems, building new relationships, adapting to a different culture, and often being far from friends and family. While these challenges are expected, they can also place significant demands on both your physical and mental wellbeing. For many expats in the Netherlands, finding a sense of community can be just as important as securing healthcare, housing or employment. This is one of the reasons why One Chiropractic Studio has become a popular destination for both Dutch residents and the expat communities in The Hague and Rotterdam. Many people carry feelings of stress, overwhelm and disconnection from their health. Through world-class chiropractic care and education, One Chiropractic Studio help empower individuals and families to better understand their health and offer practical insights on how to create positive shifts.

More than a chiropractic studio What sets One Chiropractic Studio apart is its focus on people, not just symptoms. Rather than viewing health solely in terms of pain or discomfort, the team takes a broader approach and looks at how individuals are functioning, adapting to stress, and engaging with life. Care begins with a detailed assessment including neurological scans, posture analysis, movement evaluations and spinal assessments. This allows chiropractors to understand how your nervous system is responding to everyday demands and gives insights into your recovery capacity. The goal is not simply to help people feel better, but to help them function better, move better, think more clearly, and enjoy life more fully. Many members report improvements not only in physical comfort, but also in sleep, energy, posture, focus and overall resilience to stress. A team that understands expats The studio has attracted a diverse international team, many of whom have relocated to the Netherlands themselves. Having experienced the challenges of building a life in a new country, they understand the pressures expats face. For many newcomers, the studio becomes more than a place for care. It becomes a place to connect, meet people and feel part of a community.

Creating connection through education Education plays a central role at One Chiropractic Studio. Every two weeks, the team hosts free workshops covering topics such as spinal health, neurodevelopment (ADHD, autism support), paediatric/pregnancy, sleep, men's and women’s hormonal health, and more. These events offer a relaxed and welcoming space to learn about health while connecting with individuals who share an interest in wellbeing. For many people, these workshops are an accessible entry point to becoming more confident and proactive moving forward in their health. They are an ideal opportunity to meet the team and experience the studio’s approach firsthand! Supporting long-term wellbeing At its core, One Chiropractic Studio is built on the belief that the body has an inherent ability to adapt, heal and thrive when given the right support. In a fast-paced world where people are constantly connected and moving from one responsibility to the next, taking time to reconnect with your health is often overlooked. Through chiropractic care, education and community, the studio provides a space to slow down, build awareness, and create a strong foundation for long-term wellbeing.