Dutch police seize 3.800 kilos of illegal fireworks from Germany
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Dutch police have arrested eight suspects after uncovering 3.800 kilos of heavy illegal fireworks imported from Germany, putting an early end to a cross-border smuggling operation months ahead of New Year's Eve. The joint crackdown with German law enforcement intercepted multiple shipments of dangerous, professional-grade explosives destined for the Dutch market.
Police intercept thousands of kilos of illegal fireworks
Dutch police tracked the illegal shipments in close cooperation with German authorities after identifying smuggling routes across the border, as reported by NOS.
The operation began in late August when officers intercepted a vehicle carrying 1.200 kilos of fireworks in Schaijk, North Brabant. Authorities arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Oss at the scene.
Officers struck again over the weekend, stopping more vehicles near Arnhem, Heijen, and Ulft to seize another 2.600 kilos of banned explosives before they could reach buyers.
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Heavy F4 explosives seized amid Dutch firework ban
Alongside the massive stash of explosives, the police seized 30.000 euros in cash and digital data carriers. Following the initial August arrest, police picked up seven additional suspects aged between 31 and 60 over the weekend. Six of them come from towns across North Brabant, Gelderland and Overijssel, while one has no fixed address. Three of the men currently remain in custody.
Police noted that the haul consisted primarily of Category F4 fireworks, the heaviest professional class of explosives that remains strictly illegal for consumer possession.
The major bust comes shortly after the Netherlands introduced a nationwide ban on consumer fireworks on August 1. While the new law restricts residents to minor Category F1 items like sparklers and bang snaps, fireworks associations have warned that strict municipal exemption rules would simply push consumers toward illegal dealers and neighbouring countries.
With many residents admitting in recent surveys that they still plan to set off fireworks on New Year's Eve regardless of permits, demand for illicit imports from Germany is expected to stay high throughout the autumn.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media