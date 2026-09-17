Dutch police seize 3.800 kilos of illegal fireworks from Germany

Dutch police have arrested eight suspects after uncovering 3.800 kilos of heavy illegal fireworks imported from Germany, putting an early end to a cross-border smuggling operation months ahead of New Year's Eve. The joint crackdown with German law enforcement intercepted multiple shipments of dangerous, professional-grade explosives destined for the Dutch market.

Police intercept thousands of kilos of illegal fireworks

Dutch police tracked the illegal shipments in close cooperation with German authorities after identifying smuggling routes across the border, as reported by NOS.

The operation began in late August when officers intercepted a vehicle carrying 1.200 kilos of fireworks in Schaijk, North Brabant. Authorities arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Oss at the scene.

Officers struck again over the weekend, stopping more vehicles near Arnhem, Heijen, and Ulft to seize another 2.600 kilos of banned explosives before they could reach buyers.