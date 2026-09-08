22bn euros is bare minimum for Dutch flood safety, report warns

The Netherlands needs to double its annual water spending to guarantee basic flood safety, Delta Commissioner Co Verdaas warned on September 7. Handing his six-year reassessment of the Delta Programme to Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Vincent Karremans, Verdaas stated that traditional engineering can no longer protect the country from all climate damage.

Dutch engineering hits limits against climate extremes

For decades, national defence against rising sea levels relied on dams, dikes and storm surge barriers. However, the latest assessment warns that civil engineering is hitting its physical limits in the Netherlands. Modernising the pumping complex at IJmuiden alone is estimated to cost between 1,4 and 2,3 billion euros to shield 4 million residents and Schiphol Airport from severe flooding. Major upgrades are also required at the Afsluitdijk, while plans must soon begin to replace the Maeslantkering.

"We are not going to make it with technology alone," Verdaas said in a press release issued by the National Delta Programme. "We have to adjust course and adapt the way we live in our delta." The report notes that while technical measures remain vital, authorities must be transparent about what can no longer be prevented, urging society to prepare for unavoidable climate damage.

Beyond large-scale coastal barriers, the proposal calls for reserving land along major rivers to widen water channels, alongside a more flexible weir system at Driel to manage river distribution. Vulnerable regional hubs - including the Bollenstreek bulb-growing area, the North Holland coast, and low-lying parts of Friesland and Groningen - will also face land-use adjustments to contend with soil degradation and creeping salinisation.