All Dutch outdoor swimming spots are chemically polluted, study finds

A study by environmental organisation Natuur & Milieu and the Netherlands Institute of Ecology (NIOO-KNAW) has revealed that 100 percent of examined outdoor swimming spots in the Netherlands fail to meet chemical water quality standards, despite official safety ratings declaring them clear. Official ratings hide toxic chemical cocktails Local water authorities regularly test designated swimming sites across the country, publishing safety advisories on official platforms like zwemwater.nl. However, a joint study by Natuur & Milieu and NIOO-KNAW points out that current testing protocols focus almost exclusively on acute biological risks, such as E. coli bacteria and toxic blue-green algae (blauwalg). This creates a misleading safety loophole. Locations like Amsterdam's Gaasperplas can achieve an "excellent" official safety rating while simultaneously containing 10 different chemical substances above legal limits. "The government only intervenes when there is too much blue-green algae and bacteria, but not with chemical pollution," Rob van Tilburg, programme director at Natuur & Milieu, told AD. Testing limits & breaking European law Beyond keeping swimmers in the dark, local authorities are treading on thin legal ice with EU regulators.

"The government measures whether there are chemicals in the water, but they are not obligated to report it," Koenraad Backers from Natuur & Milieu told NOS. "However, under the European Water Framework Directive (KRW), they are required to keep these substances below the set limit. Right now they are in violation, and the Netherlands will be called to account in 2027." Researchers stress that a single swim will not cause immediate health issues. However, regular exposure leads to a build-up of toxic substances in the human body over time, increasing long-term risks of hormone disruption, weakened immune systems and cancer. Rapid decline in water quality across city and countryside A decade ago, 22 percent of tested locations met chemical quality standards. Today, that figure has dropped to 0 percent across all 262 sites examined by researchers. The specific pollutants depend heavily on where people take a dip. In urban spots like Amsterdam, swimmers share the water with industrial smoke particles, soot and legacy boat paint (tributyltin) - a banned toxic substance that sits on lake beds until passing vessels churn it up. In rural areas, agricultural pesticides dominate, including imidacloprid, a chemical routinely found in dog flea collars.