The Netherlands records hottest summer ever in 2026, says KNMI

After several heatwaves and stuffy nights, it is perhaps unsurprising that in 2026, the Netherlands has experienced its hottest summer since records began.

Summer 2026 breaks records in the Netherlands

Based on temperature data from the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the summer of 2026 was the hottest summer in the Netherlands since measurements began in 1901. The average temperature measured at the De Bilt weather station over the past three months was 19,3 degrees celsius.

This breaks the previous record of 18,9 degrees set in 2018, reports NOS. "We had the highest number of days above 35 degrees, the number of tropical days is higher than ever, never before have we had so many consecutive days with nighttime temperatures of 22 degrees or higher," KNMI climate expert Peter Siegmund told NOS. "And it all started in June, normally the least warm summer month. That really surprised me."

In June, temperatures soared to record highs, with KNMI issuing a code red for extreme heat for the first time ever. Since then, the country has been through several heatwaves, seen heat records broken and is currently experiencing a drought.