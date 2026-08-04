NL-Alert and trains cancelled as wildfire in Limburg spreads over 100 hectares

A wildfire that broke out in North Limburg on Monday has spread across 100 hectares overnight. While emergency services try to get the blaze under control, an NL-Alert for smoke remains in effect and trains between Boxmeer and Venray are halted.

Limburg wildfire continues to spread

Late on Monday morning, a fire broke out in the Boschhuizerbergen nature reserve in Oostrum, Limburg. The emergency response was quickly scaled up due to the dry conditions caused by the ongoing drought, reports NOS.

High temperatures and wind meant that the fire spread rapidly, going from covering 21 hectares on Monday afternoon to 100 hectares by Tuesday morning. According to the Limburg-Noord Veiligheidsregio, the fire is still not under control.

"It is more intense than expected," a spokesperson for the safety region told NOS. "That also indicates that a wildfire can behave unpredictably and that it can often take longer than planned and hoped." Multiple emergency services from across the Netherlands have been deployed to combat the fire, including 250 firefighters, 48 vehicles and two army helicopters.