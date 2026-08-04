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NL-Alert and trains cancelled as wildfire in Limburg spreads over 100 hectares

NL-Alert and trains cancelled as wildfire in Limburg spreads over 100 hectares

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By Simone Jacobs

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A wildfire that broke out in North Limburg on Monday has spread across 100 hectares overnight. While emergency services try to get the blaze under control, an NL-Alert for smoke remains in effect and trains between Boxmeer and Venray are halted.

Limburg wildfire continues to spread

Late on Monday morning, a fire broke out in the Boschhuizerbergen nature reserve in Oostrum, Limburg. The emergency response was quickly scaled up due to the dry conditions caused by the ongoing drought, reports NOS

High temperatures and wind meant that the fire spread rapidly, going from covering 21 hectares on Monday afternoon to 100 hectares by Tuesday morning. According to the Limburg-Noord Veiligheidsregio, the fire is still not under control. 

"It is more intense than expected," a spokesperson for the safety region told NOS. "That also indicates that a wildfire can behave unpredictably and that it can often take longer than planned and hoped." Multiple emergency services from across the Netherlands have been deployed to combat the fire, including 250 firefighters, 48 vehicles and two army helicopters. 

NL-Alert issued for wildfire in North Limburg

On Monday afternoon, an NL-Alert was issued for residents near the nature reserve due to the smoke from the wildfire - this warning remains in place until further notice. Residents are advised to stay out of the smoke and the nature reserve and to close windows and doors.

More municipalities received the NL-Alert on Tuesday morning as the fire has spread and the wind has shifted, blowing smoke over a larger area. De Oude Barrier in Venray, a nearby campsite, has also been evacuated and will remain closed for at least another 24 hours. In the meantime, guests have been accommodated at a hotel.

Due to the extent of the fire and the movements of emergency services, no trains are running between Boxmeer and Venray. The service is expected to be suspended until 6pm on Tuesday. 

The high temperatures and low rainfall of the past several weeks mean that the drought continues to worsen. This significantly increases the risk of wildfires. Rivers have also been impacted, dropping to record-low water levels. Several ferry crossings have even been halted. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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