The Netherlands anticipates a stormy autumn after a record summer

August 2026 was globally the warmest month ever recorded, capping off Western Europe's hottest summer in modern history and setting the stage for a stormy autumn across coastal areas. With sea temperatures reaching record highs, meteorologists warn that boiling coastal waters will fuel heavy downpours across the region in the coming months. Western Europe endures hottest summer in recorded history According to figures from the European climate service Copernicus, August 2026 averaged 16,96 degrees celsius globally. This tied July 2023 as the single warmest month in recorded history. Worldwide temperatures sat 1,65 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels, breaching the target set in the Paris Agreement for the first time since November 2025. Western Europe experienced its hottest summer on record, with seasonal temperatures soaring 2,5 degrees celsius above the 1991 to 2020 average to comfortably surpass the previous record set in 2003. The Netherlands recovers from its hottest summer on record The relentless summer heat also took a heavy toll on the Netherlands. Data from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) revealed that the Dutch national summer average hit 19,3 degrees celsius, the highest value recorded since measurements began in 1901. Prolonged dry spells severely impacted agriculture and caused water levels on major European shipping corridors, including the Rhine and Danube, to drop to critical lows.

"Taken together, these observations show how climate change is driving extreme weather conditions in both the atmosphere and the oceans," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) (ECMWF), in a written statement. Ocean heat reached alarming levels, with global non-polar sea surface temperatures averaging 21,07 degrees celsius in August. Closer to home, the North Sea surged to 21,5 degrees celsius, its highest recorded temperature since tracking began in 1984. Warm North Sea set to trigger severe autumn rain in the Netherlands Record-warm waters along the coastline will act as a power source for unstable autumn weather across Western Europe. "In reality, you see that a sea like this always acts as an extra driver," explained meteorologist Amara Onwuka from Buienradar in an interview with RTL Nieuws. As cool autumn air meets the warm water between September and November, the stark temperature contrast will trigger heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms, particularly in coastal areas.

In southern Europe, severe weather risks are even higher. Phenomena like the Spanish gota fría (cold drop) occur when a pocket of cold air becomes trapped over warm seawater, generating massive thunderstorm complexes that can dump up to 200 millimetres of torrential rain in a single day, pouring the equivalent of a full bathtub of water onto every square metre of land and causing severe localised flooding. Global super-El Niño drives record temperatures Compounding global oceanic warming is an exceptionally powerful El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, where central water temperatures currently sit nearly 3 degrees celsius above normal. An analysis by climate research centre Berkeley Earth indicates that 2026 has roughly a 69 percent chance of becoming the warmest year in recorded history, likely reaching between 1,52 and 1,65 degrees celsius above the 1850 to 1900 pre-industrial baseline. The phenomenon is already weakening monsoon rains in India and triggering severe landslides in Peru. Despite reports in British media claiming El Niño could bring severe winter storms and heavy rainfall to Western Europe, Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) climate scientist Frank Selten rejected these predictions.