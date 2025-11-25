How to approach life abroad with your ADHD brain in mind

Starting a life abroad often brings fresh possibilities, new challenges and unexpected transitions. Add in ADHD-related traits, like bursts of energy, difficulty focusing, or feeling overwhelmed in unfamiliar settings, and the journey can sometimes feel extra complicated rather than liberating. That’s where Expat ADHD Life Coaching steps in! Meet Vanessa Barmpa Vanessa Barmpa has navigated the ADHD experience herself while managing several transitions: moving countries, changing careers (engineer, actor, SAP consultant), and ultimately stepping into the role she now thrives in: supporting adults with ADHD traits who feel stuck, misunderstood, or simply like they are just getting by. Her shift began when her son was diagnosed with ADHD. She recognised patterns in herself and realised how many adults never get the support or understanding their brains need.

She now combines her lived experience with professional coaching training (ICF-accredited) to partner with her clients in a respectful, client-centred way. Who this is for If you are an expat who frequently feels like you’re behind, over-stimulated, unpredictable, or just not quite fitting the "success” norms, this coaching is for you. You may not even have a formal ADHD diagnosis, but you recognise that your brain works differently and the standard routines or advice haven’t helped. Book a free discovery call with Expat ADHD Life Coaching What the coaching covers In a safe, online space (in English or Greek), you and Vanessa will explore together how ADHD shows up in your life abroad, and how you manage energy, time, transitions, overwhelm, self-doubt or perfectionism.

Key areas may include: Building routines that actually work for your brain

Managing time, energy and transitions without constant burnout

Untangling procrastination, perfectionism and overwhelm

Understanding how ADHD manifests for you, and what to do with that awareness

Setting boundaries, creating space for your own needs, and redefining success on your own terms How it works Here’s a clear breakdown of how coaching with Vanessa works: Free discovery call : A short chat to see where you are now and imagine what a “good week” would look like.

: A short chat to see where you are now and imagine what a “good week” would look like. 90-minute first session : Agree on outcomes, decide how you’ll track progress, and create an initial light plan.

: Agree on outcomes, decide how you’ll track progress, and create an initial light plan. Ongoing coaching: Weekly or bi-weekly sessions, either short sprint style or a focused 12-week path. You’ll engage in small experiments between sessions and reflect on what helped. Many clients report feeling clearer, calmer and more in charge of their choices. What makes it different It is not therapy, it is not consulting, nor is it advisory: it’s a collaborative partnership where you set the direction, pace, and focus, and within a safe space, with the right tools, the coach uses strategies that fit you. No official diagnosis is required. If you suspect ADHD traits are at play, that is enough. The support is about self-awareness and action for YOUR brain, not squeezing yourself into someone else’s idea of "normal".