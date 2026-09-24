Golden Harvest Moon meets Saturn over the Netherlands on September 26

Stargazers in the Netherlands are in for a rare celestial display known as the Harvest Moon (Oogstmaan) on September 26, 2026. Visible to the naked eye for several consecutive evenings, the glowing full moon will be accompanied by Saturn, which is currently at its brightest visibility phase of the year.

Harvest Moon & Saturn visible across the country

In the Netherlands, the moon officially reaches its peak full phase on Saturday, September 26 at 6.49pm CEST, according to Star Walk. In cities like Amsterdam, the moon rises shortly after sunset at 7.07pm CEST, offering clear viewing conditions low on the eastern horizon.

Positioned in the constellation Pisces, the moon will appear directly above Saturn, which will be easily visible to the naked eye as a bright golden dot in the sky. Together with the stars Markab and Algenib, the pair will form a distinct diamond shape across the night sky.

The September full moon earns the title Harvest Moon because it falls closest to the autumn equinox on September 23. Due to the shallow angle of the moon's orbit around the equinox, it rises at nearly the same time for several evenings in a row, traditionally giving farmers extra twilight hours to harvest crops.