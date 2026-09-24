Golden Harvest Moon meets Saturn over the Netherlands on September 26
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Stargazers in the Netherlands are in for a rare celestial display known as the Harvest Moon (Oogstmaan) on September 26, 2026. Visible to the naked eye for several consecutive evenings, the glowing full moon will be accompanied by Saturn, which is currently at its brightest visibility phase of the year.
Harvest Moon & Saturn visible across the country
In the Netherlands, the moon officially reaches its peak full phase on Saturday, September 26 at 6.49pm CEST, according to Star Walk. In cities like Amsterdam, the moon rises shortly after sunset at 7.07pm CEST, offering clear viewing conditions low on the eastern horizon.
Positioned in the constellation Pisces, the moon will appear directly above Saturn, which will be easily visible to the naked eye as a bright golden dot in the sky. Together with the stars Markab and Algenib, the pair will form a distinct diamond shape across the night sky.
The September full moon earns the title Harvest Moon because it falls closest to the autumn equinox on September 23. Due to the shallow angle of the moon's orbit around the equinox, it rises at nearly the same time for several evenings in a row, traditionally giving farmers extra twilight hours to harvest crops.
Use a telescope for Neptune & look ahead to October
While Saturn is easy to spot with the naked eye, the distant planet Neptune will also sit near the moon in the constellation Pisces. Sitting at its closest point to Earth all year, Neptune is currently at its brightest phase of 2026.
However, because the planet is so far away, the intense glare from the full moon means stargazers will still need a telescope or strong binoculars to spot it against the night sky.
For those who miss September's display, the next celestial event visible from the Netherlands is not far off. October's full moon, traditionally known as the Hunter's Moon (Jagersmaan), will make its appearance on October 26, 2026, and is expected to shine even brighter as the moon moves closer to Earth.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media