A researcher at Radboud University has identified a 1.700-year-old fragment of Homer's Odyssey that sat mislabelled in the Utrecht University Library archives for seven decades. The overlooked parchment snippet turns out to be one of only a few dozen surviving third- or fourth-century codex fragments of the Greek epic in the world.

Homer's Odyssey fragment discovered in Utrecht

Utrecht University Library acquired the collection containing the piece around 70 years ago from the heirs of German Coptologist Carl Schmidt. While most Coptic texts (ancient Egyptian manuscripts written using the Greek alphabet) in the acquisition were thoroughly examined over the years, a small selection of Greek items sat largely untouched in the archives.

The discoloured piece of parchment was assumed to be an insignificant document from the seventh century for decades. That changed when papyrologist Mark de Kreij from Radboud University began sifting through the unstudied manuscripts and spotted Greek words that immediately reminded him of classical poetry.

De Kreij confirmed the text was actually a 1.700-year-old snippet from Book 12 of Homer's Odyssey. "It is actually very special: it was just lying there somewhere in Utrecht, but nobody knew," de Kreij told RTV Utrecht.