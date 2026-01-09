Home
Arthouse cinemas in the Netherlands see highest number of visitors in 10 years

 Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Despite a drop in the number of visits to Dutch cinemas, arthouse cinemas have actually seen a rise in moviegoers. In fact, arthouse cinemas attracted the highest number of visitors in 10 years.

Dutch cinemas record drop in visitor rates

In 2025, over 28 million tickets were sold at cinemas in the Netherlands. While this may seem like a lot, it is actually a decline compared to the previous year when over 29 million tickets were sold, and significantly lower than the record high of 38 million in 2019.

According to the Dutch Association of Cinemas and Film Theatres (NVBF), cinema attendance has been dropping because residents are becoming “more selective about filmgoing than before”. Which film to see, and overall experience, including cinema comfort and special screenings, are more often included in the decision on whether to visit a cinema.

The slight decrease in attendance is more obvious when you consider that there were 542 movies to choose from in 2025, 19 more than in 2024. A Minecraft Movie was the most popular movie in Dutch cinemas, attracting nearly a million viewers, reports NOS.

Popularity of arthouse cinemas continues to grow

Every year, arthouse cinemas in the Netherlands become more and more popular. Last year was no different, seeing a total of 3,9 million visitors - 12 percent more than in 2024 and the highest level in 10 years.

The film that everyone was watching at these locations in 2025 was Babygirl by Dutch director Halina Reijn. The overall experience at arthouse cinemas is a big factor in their growing success. 

"These theatres are better equipped for a night out," director Martin Koolhaven told NOS. Not only can visitors enjoy an arthouse film, but they can also have some food and drinks before watching the film, listen to experts talk about the film before the screening, and enjoy theme nights organised by the cinemas.

