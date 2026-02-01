Number of Museum Card holders in the Netherlands reaches record high

The number of people in the Netherlands who have a Museum Card has risen to a record high, with the new digital version driving growth.

More Dutch residents sign up for Museum Card

The Museum Card in the Netherlands allows users unlimited access to over 500 museums throughout the country for an entire year. It costs just 75 euros per year for adults and 39 euros for children up to an including the age of 18.

Research by the Museum Association has revealed that in 2025, 1,54 million people in the Netherlands owned a Museum Card - 3,2 percent more than a year before. The organisation attributes this growth largely to the introduction of the digital version of the card.

The digital Museum Card was launched in 2025, allowing residents to use the card on an app on their mobile phones. Around 500.000 people have digital Museum Cards, making up approximately 33 percent of the total number of cardholders.