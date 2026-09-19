"Dating app for books" logs 50,000 swipes in first weekend
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Dutch book platform Hebban logged over 50.000 swipes during the opening weekend of "BoekMatch," a new swipe-based tool designed to match readers with their next book. The feature recorded a 42 percent match rate among users, driving a notable surge in weekend app activity and new sign-ups.
Over 50.000 swipes drive Dutch book app's surge
Integrated into the Hebban mobile app, BoekMatch generates 10 tailored daily book suggestions based on individual reading habits and ratings from the platform's 300.000-plus members.
Operating like a dating app, users swipe right to accept a book recommendation, left to decline, or down to park a title for later consideration.
Hebban director Sander Verheijen welcomed the opening weekend results, noting that 42 percent of the 50.000 reviewed book tips resulted in a match. The app's launch also brought hundreds of new members to the community and boosted overall app engagement well above standard weekend levels.
Promoting literacy through pop-culture trends
The digital push comes as literacy advocates seek innovative ways to engage readers following alarming findings in a recent PISA assessment.
The international study revealed that 39 percent of 15-year-olds in the Netherlands lack the functional reading skills needed to participate fully in society. In response, parent organisation CPNB has prioritised low-barrier initiatives to make books a visible, everyday presence outside traditional libraries and classrooms.
To reignite reading interest, CPNB spokesperson Job Jan Altena noted that the organisation is actively leaning into pop-culture and fashion trends to present reading as a desirable lifestyle.
Recent efforts have ranged from youth gaming projects and fashion-magazine collaborations to custom handbags printed with the cover of the annual Children's Book Week promotional book, carried during Budget Day by MP Ilana Rooderkerk alongside author Milouska Meulens.
"CPNB believes books should be everywhere, not just in the library, on the train, at the pool, everywhere," Altena told NU. "By tapping into these trends, we ignite the desire to read. Because reading is fun, hip, and exciting."
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media