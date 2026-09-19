Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
"Dating app for books" logs 50,000 swipes in first weekend

"Dating app for books" logs 50,000 swipes in first weekend

Tinder for Books Netherlands App Swipe Right

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Dutch book platform Hebban logged over 50.000 swipes during the opening weekend of "BoekMatch," a new swipe-based tool designed to match readers with their next book. The feature recorded a 42 percent match rate among users, driving a notable surge in weekend app activity and new sign-ups.

Over 50.000 swipes drive Dutch book app's surge

Integrated into the Hebban mobile app, BoekMatch generates 10 tailored daily book suggestions based on individual reading habits and ratings from the platform's 300.000-plus members.

Operating like a dating app, users swipe right to accept a book recommendation, left to decline, or down to park a title for later consideration.

Hebban director Sander Verheijen welcomed the opening weekend results, noting that 42 percent of the 50.000 reviewed book tips resulted in a match. The app's launch also brought hundreds of new members to the community and boosted overall app engagement well above standard weekend levels.

The digital push comes as literacy advocates seek innovative ways to engage readers following alarming findings in a recent PISA assessment.

The international study revealed that 39 percent of 15-year-olds in the Netherlands lack the functional reading skills needed to participate fully in society. In response, parent organisation CPNB has prioritised low-barrier initiatives to make books a visible, everyday presence outside traditional libraries and classrooms.

To reignite reading interest, CPNB spokesperson Job Jan Altena noted that the organisation is actively leaning into pop-culture and fashion trends to present reading as a desirable lifestyle.

Recent efforts have ranged from youth gaming projects and fashion-magazine collaborations to custom handbags printed with the cover of the annual Children's Book Week promotional book, carried during Budget Day by MP Ilana Rooderkerk alongside author Milouska Meulens.

"CPNB believes books should be everywhere, not just in the library, on the train, at the pool, everywhere," Altena told NU. "By tapping into these trends, we ignite the desire to read. Because reading is fun, hip, and exciting."

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

Related Stories

Dating apps plunge in popularity in the Netherlands as singles ditch TinderDating apps plunge in popularity in the Netherlands as singles ditch Tinder
Netherlands boycotts Eurovision 2027 over Gaza for second yearNetherlands boycotts Eurovision 2027 over Gaza for second year
August 2026: 9 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know aboutAugust 2026: 9 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about
Dutch gov't to ban "kidfluencers" from making commercial contentDutch gov't to ban "kidfluencers" from making commercial content
First Dutch VR museum to open in Amsterdam First Dutch VR museum to open in Amsterdam
5 Remarkable but often forgotten Dutch female painters5 Remarkable but often forgotten Dutch female painters
A must-see show this winter: Holiday on Ice - HORIZONSA must-see show this winter: Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS
Dutch-created AI actress causes uproar among Hollywood starsDutch-created AI actress causes uproar among Hollywood stars
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.