Dutch book platform Hebban logged over 50.000 swipes during the opening weekend of "BoekMatch," a new swipe-based tool designed to match readers with their next book. The feature recorded a 42 percent match rate among users, driving a notable surge in weekend app activity and new sign-ups.

Over 50.000 swipes drive Dutch book app's surge

Integrated into the Hebban mobile app, BoekMatch generates 10 tailored daily book suggestions based on individual reading habits and ratings from the platform's 300.000-plus members.

Operating like a dating app, users swipe right to accept a book recommendation, left to decline, or down to park a title for later consideration.

Hebban director Sander Verheijen welcomed the opening weekend results, noting that 42 percent of the 50.000 reviewed book tips resulted in a match. The app's launch also brought hundreds of new members to the community and boosted overall app engagement well above standard weekend levels.