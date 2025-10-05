Dutch-created AI actress causes uproar among Hollywood stars

The reveal of Tilly Norwood, the AI “actress” developed by a Dutch creator, at the Zurich Film Festival has caused a stir in Hollywood. Several movie stars have expressed concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

Dutch creator’s AI actress Tilly Norwood appears in short film

At the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, an AI actress called Tilly Norwood made her debut in a comedy sketch. Norwood was created by Xicoia, a subsidiary of Dutch-owned AI production studio Particle6. "We want Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman, that's the goal," Dutch actress and creator Eline van der Velden said previously.

In a LinkedIn post, Van der Velden explained that Norwood was created using 10 different programmes and could help save money in film production. According to Van der Velden, they are “in talks” with talent agencies, and Norwood will soon be able to audition for roles on screen, reports NOS.

AI actress causes stir in Hollywood

However, Hollywood’s real-life stars are not at all happy with this idea. "Any talent agency involved in this should be boycotted," said filmmaker and actress Natasha Lyonne. Emily Blunt has also spoken out against using AI actors like Norwood. "Is this AI? God, we're in trouble," she said in a Variety podcast. "This is really, really bad. Come on, talent agencies, please don't do this. Stop taking away human connection."