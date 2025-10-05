Dutch-created AI actress causes uproar among Hollywood stars
The reveal of Tilly Norwood, the AI “actress” developed by a Dutch creator, at the Zurich Film Festival has caused a stir in Hollywood. Several movie stars have expressed concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in the film industry.
Dutch creator’s AI actress Tilly Norwood appears in short film
At the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, an AI actress called Tilly Norwood made her debut in a comedy sketch. Norwood was created by Xicoia, a subsidiary of Dutch-owned AI production studio Particle6. "We want Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman, that's the goal," Dutch actress and creator Eline van der Velden said previously.
In a LinkedIn post, Van der Velden explained that Norwood was created using 10 different programmes and could help save money in film production. According to Van der Velden, they are “in talks” with talent agencies, and Norwood will soon be able to audition for roles on screen, reports NOS.
AI actress causes stir in Hollywood
However, Hollywood’s real-life stars are not at all happy with this idea. "Any talent agency involved in this should be boycotted," said filmmaker and actress Natasha Lyonne. Emily Blunt has also spoken out against using AI actors like Norwood. "Is this AI? God, we're in trouble," she said in a Variety podcast. "This is really, really bad. Come on, talent agencies, please don't do this. Stop taking away human connection."
Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has warned that any agencies and studios that do make use of the new AI creation could face problems. After the months-long actors’ strike in 2023, the union signed an agreement with film studios to better protect actors from the use of AI. “This jeopardises the livelihoods of artists and undermines human artistry," said the union.
Van der Velden claims that this type of AI is not a replacement for a human but rather sees it as “a creative work and a work of art”. "Like other forms of art, it sparks conversations, and that in itself demonstrates the power of creativity," she said in a statement.