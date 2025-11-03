A must-see show this winter: Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS
In its 82-year history, Holiday on Ice has been seen by over 330 million people worldwide, across all five continents and in over 60.000 performances. This makes Holiday on Ice the most visited ice show in the world.
From its humble beginnings to legendary status, Holiday on Ice has never stopped thrilling audiences - and its newest production, HORIZONS, is pushing the boundaries of live entertainment once again.
The legacy: Where it all began
It all started on December 25, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio. A modest hotel show created for the festive holiday season quickly captured hearts, and what was intended to last one week grew into a global sensation. Since then, the name Holiday on Ice has become synonymous with unforgettable ice spectacles.
The newest production: HORIZONS
With its latest production, HORIZONS, Holiday on Ice has embarked on a new chapter full of magical ice shows. After a successful tour of 22 German cities last season, HORIZONS can be seen this season in the Netherlands from December 4, 2025, to January 11, 2026, in six cities: Groningen, Breda, Den Bosch, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Maastricht.
HORIZONS promises a unique, spectacular experience, bringing the vibrant energy of the big city to the ice. To make it even more special, HORIZONS will feature three famous Dutch guest stars, Jody Bernal, Sita Vermeulen and Tommie Christiaan, adding a local flair to this international production.
More about HORIZONS
HORIZONS is a colourful spectacle in which a city comes to life on ice. This story of connection and celebration is told through a universal language of movement and emotion, making it accessible and engaging for all audiences, regardless of age or background. Over 40 skaters take you to different places in the city that only the locals know, from a park to a rooftop bar, from an amusement park to a festival. With this show, they celebrate life!
HORIZONS brings everything together that makes Holiday on Ice so special: outstanding acts, modern pop music, amazing sets, breathtaking acrobatics, fabulous costumes and immersive performances which bring each scene to life in a way only Holiday on Ice can deliver. Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS is an unforgettable experience for everyone aged six and older.
Don’t miss your chance: Get tickets now
Holiday on Ice: HORIZONS is in the Netherlands for just six weeks this winter - including special Christmas holiday performances. Secure your tickets today for an unforgettable family experience filled with wonder, laughter and edge-of-your-seat excitement. Visit the Holiday on Ice website for tour dates, tickets and more.