In its 82-year history, Holiday on Ice has been seen by over 330 million people worldwide, across all five continents and in over 60.000 performances. This makes Holiday on Ice the most visited ice show in the world.

From its humble beginnings to legendary status, Holiday on Ice has never stopped thrilling audiences - and its newest production, HORIZONS, is pushing the boundaries of live entertainment once again.

The legacy: Where it all began

It all started on December 25, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio. A modest hotel show created for the festive holiday season quickly captured hearts, and what was intended to last one week grew into a global sensation. Since then, the name Holiday on Ice has become synonymous with unforgettable ice spectacles.

The newest production: HORIZONS

With its latest production, HORIZONS, Holiday on Ice has embarked on a new chapter full of magical ice shows. After a successful tour of 22 German cities last season, HORIZONS can be seen this season in the Netherlands from December 4, 2025, to January 11, 2026, in six cities: Groningen, Breda, Den Bosch, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Maastricht.