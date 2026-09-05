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Dating apps plunge in popularity in the Netherlands as singles ditch Tinder

Dating apps plunge in popularity in the Netherlands as singles ditch Tinder

Single Person in the Netherlands

Image credit: Andrei Antipov / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

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Swiping left, right or scrolling through endless profiles is becoming less popular as singles in the Netherlands drive a sharp decline in dating app usage. Younger generations and expats increasingly want to meet their future partner in person.

Bumble and Tinder users dropping in the Netherlands

Popular online dating platforms have reported a decline in users in recent months. Bumble, which requires women to send a message first (soon to be scrapped), suffered a 9 percent loss in users back in July, while Tinder users dropped 14 percent, according to NU.nl. Dating app market shares are also taking a similar hit. 

"In the United States, that decline started five years ago, in the United Kingdom two years ago as well, and by now the number of users is decreasing in the Netherlands too,” commented Mark Deuze, professor of Media Studies at the University of Amsterdam.

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On the other hand, Breeze, where users meet in person rather than speaking online, is seeing increased engagement. The app set up 36.000 dates in July this year compared to 26.000 in the same month last year. 

Why Dutch singles are ditching dating app algorithms

What’s with the decline in dating app users? Marjolein Lanzing, assistant professor of Philosophy of Technology, believes that “this generation knows very well how app designs work.”

Deuze agreed, acknowledging that an “algorithm fatigue” exists and people are “realising that the apps are made to keep you online" and on your mobile phone.

Some dating apps are turning to AI to help daters enhance their profiles and ultimately find better matches. This, however, will “deter users”, adds Lanzing, as many are now craving in-person contact and less screen time.

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Clara Bousfield
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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