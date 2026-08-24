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Netherlands boycotts Eurovision 2027 over Gaza for second year

Netherlands boycotts Eurovision 2027 over Gaza for second year

Eurovision Netherlands 2027

Image credit: Review News / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS has officially pulled out of the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas, citing a loss of neutrality over Israel's ongoing military conflict in Gaza.

Loss of neutrality drives Dutch Eurovision withdrawal

In an official statement released on August 24, AVROTROS confirmed it will not participate in the upcoming competition in Bulgaria. The broadcaster stated that the international event can no longer be considered neutral while a participating country remains involved in a large-scale military conflict.

"The severe humanitarian suffering in Gaza and the ongoing restrictions on press freedom have contributed to increasing divisions surrounding the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years," AVROTROS wrote in a press release. The organisation noted that participating under current conditions is "no longer consistent with the values of AVROTROS: trustworthiness, independence and humanity."

The decision marks the second year in a row that the Dutch broadcaster has stepped away from the competition over Israel's involvement, having previously boycotted the 2026 contest in Vienna.

Over the past year, the broadcaster repeatedly urged the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to establish transparent rules regarding countries involved in active military conflicts. Although the EBU recently announced framework updates, AVROTROS noted these failed to clarify how decisions are evaluated, leaving little confidence that the contest's independent character can be restored.

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Will another Dutch broadcaster step in for Eurovision 2027?

By withdrawing, AVROTROS has officially transferred responsibility for the Netherlands' participation in the Eurovision Song Contest back to the national umbrella organisation, Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO).

"We also see that geopolitical tensions are having a divisive effect. That is why this has not been an easy decision for our colleagues," the NPO said in a reaction reported by AD. The umbrella body added that it will reflect on the upcoming edition and decide how to proceed at an appropriate time.

The move leaves open the theoretical possibility that another Dutch public broadcaster could take over management of the country's entry for the 2027 contest in Burgas, Bulgaria. However, Omroep MAX, which had previously expressed interest in taking over the role, has since U-turned on its position. Network chief Jan Slagter had told AD earlier this month that stepping in was "not an option" for the broadcaster.

AVROTROS chief laments growing divide

AVROTROS Director-General Taco Zimmerman acknowledged that stepping away from such a prominent cultural event was a painful decision for the broadcaster.

"The Eurovision Song Contest was originally created to bring people and countries together," Zimmerman said in the press statement. "It is undeniable that international conflicts are increasingly affecting the Contest, undermining its neutral character. The Eurovision Song Contest has therefore become a platform for division."

Zimmerman added that the organisation remains committed to its core values of trustworthiness, independence, and humanity. "They guide us in everything we do, even when that means stepping away from an event that is very close to our hearts," he said.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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