Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS has officially pulled out of the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas, citing a loss of neutrality over Israel's ongoing military conflict in Gaza. Loss of neutrality drives Dutch Eurovision withdrawal In an official statement released on August 24, AVROTROS confirmed it will not participate in the upcoming competition in Bulgaria. The broadcaster stated that the international event can no longer be considered neutral while a participating country remains involved in a large-scale military conflict. "The severe humanitarian suffering in Gaza and the ongoing restrictions on press freedom have contributed to increasing divisions surrounding the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years," AVROTROS wrote in a press release. The organisation noted that participating under current conditions is "no longer consistent with the values of AVROTROS: trustworthiness, independence and humanity." The decision marks the second year in a row that the Dutch broadcaster has stepped away from the competition over Israel's involvement, having previously boycotted the 2026 contest in Vienna.

Over the past year, the broadcaster repeatedly urged the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to establish transparent rules regarding countries involved in active military conflicts. Although the EBU recently announced framework updates, AVROTROS noted these failed to clarify how decisions are evaluated, leaving little confidence that the contest's independent character can be restored. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles Will another Dutch broadcaster step in for Eurovision 2027? By withdrawing, AVROTROS has officially transferred responsibility for the Netherlands' participation in the Eurovision Song Contest back to the national umbrella organisation, Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO). "We also see that geopolitical tensions are having a divisive effect. That is why this has not been an easy decision for our colleagues," the NPO said in a reaction reported by AD. The umbrella body added that it will reflect on the upcoming edition and decide how to proceed at an appropriate time. The move leaves open the theoretical possibility that another Dutch public broadcaster could take over management of the country's entry for the 2027 contest in Burgas, Bulgaria. However, Omroep MAX, which had previously expressed interest in taking over the role, has since U-turned on its position. Network chief Jan Slagter had told AD earlier this month that stepping in was "not an option" for the broadcaster.