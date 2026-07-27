Amsterdam to hold memorial service in support of victims of Berlin Pride attack

A memorial service will be held at the Homomonument in Amsterdam on Tuesday, July 28, as a show of support for the victims of the attack on Pride in Berlin. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has also promised extra security measures at Pride events in Amsterdam following the attack.

Memorial service at Homomonument in Amsterdam

On Saturday, July 25, while WorldPride was kicking off in Amsterdam, one person was killed and 29 were injured in an attack at Pride Berlin, when a van drove into Pride attendees and a man attacked people with a sharp weapon. The suspect has since been shot dead after he charged at German police with a stabbing weapon.

The Homomonument Foundation has organised a memorial service at the Homomonument in Amsterdam to show support for the victims of the “attack on queer identity”, reports NU.nl. The commemoration will take place from 8pm on Tuesday, July 28.

"Simply because of who we are and who we love. That deserves a response," wrote the organisation in a social media post. The organisation has issued an open invitation for people to come and show support, bringing a candle or flower as a gesture.