Amsterdam to hold memorial service in support of victims of Berlin Pride attack
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A memorial service will be held at the Homomonument in Amsterdam on Tuesday, July 28, as a show of support for the victims of the attack on Pride in Berlin. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has also promised extra security measures at Pride events in Amsterdam following the attack.
Memorial service at Homomonument in Amsterdam
On Saturday, July 25, while WorldPride was kicking off in Amsterdam, one person was killed and 29 were injured in an attack at Pride Berlin, when a van drove into Pride attendees and a man attacked people with a sharp weapon. The suspect has since been shot dead after he charged at German police with a stabbing weapon.
The Homomonument Foundation has organised a memorial service at the Homomonument in Amsterdam to show support for the victims of the “attack on queer identity”, reports NU.nl. The commemoration will take place from 8pm on Tuesday, July 28.
"Simply because of who we are and who we love. That deserves a response," wrote the organisation in a social media post. The organisation has issued an open invitation for people to come and show support, bringing a candle or flower as a gesture.
A minute of silence was observed at the Milkshake dance festival in Amsterdam on Sunday, July 26. "We might be partying here, but in Berlin, people are mourning," said an artist on stage, as reported by NOS. "It just goes to show that Pride remains necessary."
Extra safety measures at WorldPride in Amsterdam
Following news of the attack, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema announced that extra security measures would be implemented in the Dutch capital during Pride Amsterdam and WorldPride 2026, which is taking place from July 25 to August 8.
"Where necessary, we will take extra measures, which visitors hopefully will notice as little as possible. We also do not want to be intimidated and want to be able to celebrate the freedom to be who you are and to love whoever you want," said Halsema on social media, as reported by NOS. What additional measures will be taken remains unclear.
Previously, Halsema mentioned that agreements were in place between the Dutch police, law enforcement and Pride organisers to give victims of violence or discrimination during Pride events priority and respond quickly to incidents. Dedicated safe spaces were also to be made available across the city - the need for which was highlighted after an attack on a visitor at Pride Amersfoort earlier this month.
"In times like these, we feel all the more how important it is that we continue to support each other and stand up together for love, freedom, and safety,” said the organisers of Pride Amsterdam. “We stand by our community in Berlin. Today, tomorrow, and always."