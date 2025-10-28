Home
Amsterdam Dance Event sees record high attendance with 600.000 visitors

Image credit: Enrique Meesters via ADE

By Simone Jacobs

The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has made history, recording a whopping 600.000 visitors over the 2025 edition of the world’s biggest club festival. 

Record high number of visitors at ADE 2025

Over five days and more than 1.200 events at over 300 locations throughout Amsterdam, 600.000 visitors attended ADE 2025 - a record high for the event that first started in 1996. The new milestone overtakes the previous visitor record of 500.000 in 2023. Last year, around 500.000 visitors attended ADE.

According to RTL Nieuws, there were visitors from more than 150 different countries at the 2025 event and almost 3.500 artists and speakers were featured on the programme, including Armin van Buuren, Skepta, KI/KI, Eris Drew, Chris Stussy and ANNA.

Dates for Amsterdam Dance Event 2026 announced

Along with the visitor numbers, ADE also announced the dates for next year’s event. ADE 2026 will take place from Wednesday, October 21 to Sunday, October 25.

The event next year will be the 30th anniversary of the Amsterdam Dance Event, so there is bound to be something special planned. Partygoers can already pre-register for the 2026 festival

