The Amsterdam Dance Event brings DJs, dance music professionals, artists and over 500.000 fans from all over the world to Amsterdam!

Leading electronic music platform

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is the leading electronic music platform and the biggest club festival in the world. It hosts over 1.000 music events, featuring over 3.000 artists across 200 venues in five days.

Why is the event so special?

The event’s sheer size, along with the continually impressive line-ups and an unbeatable party atmosphere make the Amsterdam Dance Event a special experience like no other. It has grown from a small music conference in 1996 to the biggest electronic music event in the world!

From niche to mainstream

Amsterdam is packed with cool spots to play. From niche to mainstream, from small-scale, pop-up stores and rooftop hangouts to the massive concerts in the Ziggo Dome - the Amsterdam Dance Event is dedicated to showing how much good music is out there!