Concertgebouw Orchestra Opening Night 2026: A free open-air concert

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The Concertgebouw Orchestra is set to begin a new concert season in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark. Join the Concertgebouw Orchestra’s Opening Night 2026 and experience a free open-air concert. Will you join? You don't need a ticket! Concertgebouw Orchestra Opening Night 2026 For the sixth time, Opening Night will be held in a special location in Amsterdam. Taking place in Oosterpark in Amsterdam’s Oost (East) district, the evening offers an exciting programme of classical highlights under the direction of Han-Na Chang, featuring well-known overtures by Wagner, Rossini and Glinka, plus irresistible excerpts from Bizet’s opera Carmen. The orchestra will work closely with local entrepreneurs to offer a great music festival for everyone, with food and drinks available from several food trucks. The concert starts at 8.15pm, preceded by a vibrant support programme featuring young talent and local musicians from 6.45pm.

Event details Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026 Start of support programme: 6.45pm

6.45pm Start of concert: 8.15pm

8.15pm End of concert: 10.15pm

10.15pm Location: Oosterpark Support programme featuring young and local talent Between 6.45pm and 7.30pm, talented young musicians from Amsterdam and far beyond will come together at the intersection of classical music, jazz and big band. The Jazz Focus Big Band from Amsterdam East, conducted by Lorenzo Mignacca, and the Nederlands Jeugd Strijkorkest, conducted by Carel den Hertog, join forces with alumni of the Concertgebouw Orchestra’s youth project "Young" in works by composers such as Borodin, Tchaikovsky, Grieg, Gershwin, and Dvořák. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles The full programme Mikhail Glinka; Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila Gioachino Rossini; William Tell Overture Claude Debussy; Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune Bernd Richard Deutsch; Balera Georges Bizet; Music from the opera ‘Carmen’ Johann Strauss; Éljen a Magyar! (polka) Richard Wagner; Tannhäuser Overture (Dresden version) Conductor: Han-Na Chang

Han-Na Chang Orchestra: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Radio and television The concert will be broadcast live on Dutch radio by AVROTROS via NPO Klassiek, and can be viewed on Dutch television on Sunday, September 13 at 6.15pm and at 11.45pm on NPO 2. For further information, visit the Concertgebouw Orchestra website. You don't need to purchase tickets, just turn up on the night. The Opening Night of the Concertgebouw Orchestra is made possible by the support of Global Partners ING, Unilever and Booking.com, whose shared aim is to make classical music accessible to as wide an audience as possible.