Perhaps you've always wanted to go to a classical concert, but aren't sure about your choice. Or maybe you fancy a romantic night out at a world-famous concert hall. Do you want to discover some of the most remarkable works ever written for piano?

Then Piano Nights are for you! Don’t be too late; tickets are running out!

Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

A ticket buys you a fantastic offline night out in Amsterdam. Sit back on the plush red seats and enjoy yourself as the pianists play live music. You may have heard some of the music before, or maybe you have even played these pieces yourself. But even if you don't know anything about classical music, you're still sure to enjoy it thoroughly!

Above all, think of this as a moment for yourself, a time to pause in the busy world we live in.