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Enjoy a night out in a world-famous concert hall at Piano Nights

Enjoy a night out in a world-famous concert hall at Piano Nights

Enjoy a night out in a world-famous concert hall at Piano Nights - Main image / Thumbnail (1100 x 660)

Image credit: © Eduardus Lee

Enjoy a night out in a world-famous concert hall at Piano Nights

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Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 19 euros (includes a glass of wine)
Get your tickets now

Perhaps you've always wanted to go to a classical concert, but aren't sure about your choice. Or maybe you fancy a romantic night out at a world-famous concert hall. Do you want to discover some of the most remarkable works ever written for piano? 

Then Piano Nights are for you! Don’t be too late; tickets are running out! 

Piano Nights 2026

Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

A ticket buys you a fantastic offline night out in Amsterdam. Sit back on the plush red seats and enjoy yourself as the pianists play live music. You may have heard some of the music before, or maybe you have even played these pieces yourself. But even if you don't know anything about classical music, you're still sure to enjoy it thoroughly!

Above all, think of this as a moment for yourself, a time to pause in the busy world we live in.

See what's on in the upcoming edition of Piano Nights in the Concertgebouw below! Piano Nights means the most beautiful piano music from all different angles. 

Piano Nights 2026 Concertgebouw

Piano Nights with Eric Christian & Nino Gvetadze

On October 7, 2026, Eric Christian and Nino Gvetadze take centre stage. Brooklyn-based pianist and composer Eric Christian writes music infused with stunning melodies inspired by the classical tradition. Nino Gvetadze is a regular soloist at the Concertgebouw, performing alongside the world’s most famous orchestras. 

Please note: strobe effects will be used during this concert.

Concert programme 

  • Christian - I Love You When I Drink Champagne
  • Chopin - Prélude in D-flat major: Sostenuto (from 24 Préludes, op. 28)
  • Chopin - Waltz in B minor (from Two Waltzes, op. 69)
  • Christian - La Valse au Clair de Lune

If you’d like to prepare for your visit, then this article about the world-famous Concertgebouw and its acoustics might pique your interest.

Piano Nights 2026 Concerts

What is included in the ticket price?

A ticket to Piano Nights in the Concertgebouw includes:

  • A free drink before the concert
  • Checking your coat into the cloakroom
  • Fantastic pianists playing live and telling you about the music (in English)
  • Sitting on a comfortable plush red seat
  • Experiencing the world-famous Concertgebouw and its acoustics

Get your tickets

Get your tickets to Piano Nights on the Concertgebouw website, where you can also find more information about the concert programme and the performers!

Get your tickets now

The Concertgebouw

The Concertgebouw is a concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch term "concertgebouw" translates into English as "concert building". Its superb acoustics place it among the finest concert halls in the world, along with Boston's Symphony Hall and the Musikverein in Vienna.

Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
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Concertgebouw Night
Concertgebouworkest at Concertgebouw Amsterdam 0

The venue

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