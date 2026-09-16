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Afrovibes Festival

Afrovibes Festival

Afrovibes Netherlands

Photo: ZO!MUTE © photographer Arthur Dlamini

Afrovibes Festival

-
Various locations Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Haarlem
From 12,50 euros

Afrovibes Festival brings the most outstanding pioneers and established performing talents from Africa to the Netherlands. The festival looks to the entire continent of Africa for inspiration, perspectives and bright visions. 

Afrovibes Festival 2026: Soil | Soul

Afrovibes Festival presents dance, theatre and music from contemporary African artists. They explore current themes from their own perspectives, opening up new ways of looking at who we are and how we are connected. This year, the festival brings artists and their performances from Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Congo-Brazzaville, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and the African diaspora in the Netherlands. 

Afrovibes StagePhoto: Bling © Nurith Wagner

The theme of the festival is Soil | Soul. How do African artists experience the current zeitgeist and their cultural heritage? What can we learn from the past about courage, ethics, and collective strength? What will we leave behind for future generations?

Let yourself be carried away by the artistic dance energy of Africa's greatest choreographers. Or become mesmerised by Ubuntu, "I am because you are", in the dance performances in Amsterdam, Utrecht and Rotterdam. 

Afrovibes MuseumPhoto: Untitled 14km © Youness Atbane

Afrovibes dates and locations

The performances take place in the following venues:

Amsterdam

  • De Brakke Grond, October 1-3
  • Bijlmer Parktheater (tbc), October 3-4
  • Framer Framed, October 3-4

Rotterdam

  • Maaspodium, October 3-4
  • Fenix Museum of Migration, October 3-4

Utrecht

  • Theater Kikker, October 4

Book your tickets to Afrovibes

Tickets for the performances can be purchased at the theatres. To see the entire list of up-to-date festival performances, browse the Afrovibes website

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