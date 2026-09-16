Afrovibes Festival brings the most outstanding pioneers and established performing talents from Africa to the Netherlands. The festival looks to the entire continent of Africa for inspiration, perspectives and bright visions.

Afrovibes Festival 2026: Soil | Soul

Afrovibes Festival presents dance, theatre and music from contemporary African artists. They explore current themes from their own perspectives, opening up new ways of looking at who we are and how we are connected. This year, the festival brings artists and their performances from Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Congo-Brazzaville, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and the African diaspora in the Netherlands.

Photo: Bling © Nurith Wagner

The theme of the festival is Soil | Soul. How do African artists experience the current zeitgeist and their cultural heritage? What can we learn from the past about courage, ethics, and collective strength? What will we leave behind for future generations?