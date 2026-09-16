Concertgebouw Orchestra plays Beethoven's Ninth at the Ziggo Dome

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Classics Live invites the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra to deliver a spectacular programme at the Ziggo Dome: from the first note to the final applause, enjoy an unforgettable evening of the most beloved classical masterpieces, performed by one of the world’s leading orchestras. Music you recognise, music that moves you and stays with you long after the last chord has faded. Get tickets now! Sing along with Beethoven's Ode to Joy With Dominic Seldis as host, Classics Live becomes even more compelling for seasoned concertgoers and newcomers alike. In his engaging, accessible style, the orchestra's dynamic principal double bassist guides you through the stories behind the music. The programme features some of the greatest highlights in classical music, including Rossini’s Overture from William Tell and Morning Mood from Grieg’s Peer Gynt, culminating in a truly majestic finale: Beethoven’s complete Ninth Symphony, a towering landmark in music history, conducted by the acclaimed Iván Fischer. The symphony’s world-famous choral finale is a powerful vision of unity and equality - a message that has brought people together across the globe for more than two centuries.

When the choir begins and Alle Menschen werden Brüder (Ode to Joy) rings out, that vision comes to life in the Ziggo Dome. Everyone is invited to sing along, as thousands of voices join in a unique moment of energy, connection and pure musical power. Do you want to sing along? If you’d like to join in and sing along in the last movement, you can! Explore the preparatory material (in Dutch), including an introduction by Iván Fischer, vocal technique exercises and instructions on how to find out which part fits your voice. This allows you to practise your part at home in order to sing along in that grand finale in the Ziggo Dome. And for those who’d like to get even more out of the experience, there’ll be a sing-along rehearsal before the concert at 7pm. This concert is organised in collaboration with MOJO Concerts. Where can I buy a ticket? Regular ticket sales for both concerts are handled by Ticketmaster. Would you like to come to Classics Live as a group? Then you can take advantage of a 20 percent group discount for 10 or more people.

Programme Here's an overview of the programme. Find out more about the Classics Live concert on the Concertgebouw website. Mikhail Glinka - Overture from Ruslan and Lyudmila

- Overture from Ruslan and Lyudmila Edvard Grieg - Morning Mood from Peer Gynt

- Morning Mood from Peer Gynt Johannes Brahms - Hungarian Dance No. 5 (arranged by Parlow-Jansons)

- Hungarian Dance No. 5 (arranged by Parlow-Jansons) Giuseppe Verdi - Va, pensiero... from Nabucco

- Va, pensiero... from Nabucco Gioachino Rossini - Overture from William Tell

- Overture from William Tell Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 Performers Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Iván Fischer - Honorary guest conductor

Aurel Dawidiuk - Conductor Image credit: Irène Zandel Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras. The orchestra is famous for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner, and for its long-standing concert traditions such as the St Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers.