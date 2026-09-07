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Purple carpet, cocktails and classical music: the Netherlands Philharmonic opens its new season

Purple carpet, cocktails and classical music: the Netherlands Philharmonic opens its new season

Purple carpet, cocktails and classical music: the Netherlands Philharmonic opens its new season

Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
Tickets cost between 29 euros and 78 euros
Get your tickets!

The Netherlands Philharmonic is opening its new season with a spectacular orchestral programme, a purple-carpet welcome, cocktails, and even the chance to win an “adventure seat” right in the middle of the orchestra.

Get ready for a spectacular night out with the Netherlands Philharmonic at the Concertgebouw

Classical concerts have a bit of a reputation. They’re often seen as refined, formal affairs and perhaps slightly intimidating if you don’t know your Bach from your Beethoven. But this opening night promises to blow all that stuffiness out of the concert hall.

On arrival, you can make your entrance on the purple carpet, pose for a photo and enjoy a welcome cocktail before taking your seat in the Concertgebouw’s spectacular Main Hall. And if simply watching the orchestra isn’t close enough for you, there’s more: five lucky visitors will win a seat onstage, surrounded by the musicians as they perform.

Netherlands Philharmonic

Event details

Opening night takes place on Saturday, September 19 at 8.15pm in the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall (Grote Zaal). Tickets cost between 29 euros and 78 euros, depending on your chosen seat, and can be booked through the Netherlands Philharmonic website. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait too long if you want to be part of the festivities.

Prefer to avoid the opening-night hustle and bustle, or did you miss out on tickets? The same programme will be performed again on Monday, September 21 at 8.15pm. Tickets for this concert range from 21 euros to 65 euros and are also available via the Netherlands Philharmonic website.

Netherlands Phil

So, what’s on the programme?

Here's an overview of the concert programme:

  • Wagner - Vorspiel from Parsifal
  • Sibelius - Violin Concerto
  • Mussorgsky - Pictures at an Exhibition

The evening begins with the gentle, atmospheric sounds of Wagner’s Vorspiel, the prelude to his opera Parsifal. It’s a calm and contemplative opening before the orchestra moves on to one of the most dramatic violin concertos ever written.

Sibelius’ Violin Concerto is brought to life by internationally renowned soloist Clara-Jumi Kang. The concerto begins almost in a whisper, with the solo violin conjuring images of Finland’s vast, wintry landscapes. Across its three movements, intimate moments grow into passages of mounting tension and breathtaking virtuosity. Even if you’ve never heard it before, it’s the kind of music that pulls you in immediately.

Nedpho

After the interval, the atmosphere changes completely with Mussorgsky’s colourful Pictures at an Exhibition. Inspired by drawings and watercolours by the artist Viktor Hartmann, each movement depicts a different scene. The music takes the audience on a vivid journey, passing a medieval castle, the Paris catacombs and the imposing Great Gate of Kyiv.

Get your tickets to the Netherlands Philharmonic as it opens its new season

Don’t forget to get your tickets! Tickets are available on the official Netherlands Philharmonic website. You may also be curious about browsing their website for more details about the orchestra and its opening concerts!

Nederlands Philharmonic

Get your tickets!
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