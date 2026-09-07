Purple carpet, cocktails and classical music: the Netherlands Philharmonic opens its new season

The Netherlands Philharmonic is opening its new season with a spectacular orchestral programme, a purple-carpet welcome, cocktails, and even the chance to win an “adventure seat” right in the middle of the orchestra.

Get ready for a spectacular night out with the Netherlands Philharmonic at the Concertgebouw

Classical concerts have a bit of a reputation. They’re often seen as refined, formal affairs and perhaps slightly intimidating if you don’t know your Bach from your Beethoven. But this opening night promises to blow all that stuffiness out of the concert hall.

On arrival, you can make your entrance on the purple carpet, pose for a photo and enjoy a welcome cocktail before taking your seat in the Concertgebouw’s spectacular Main Hall. And if simply watching the orchestra isn’t close enough for you, there’s more: five lucky visitors will win a seat onstage, surrounded by the musicians as they perform.

Event details

Opening night takes place on Saturday, September 19 at 8.15pm in the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall (Grote Zaal). Tickets cost between 29 euros and 78 euros, depending on your chosen seat, and can be booked through the Netherlands Philharmonic website. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait too long if you want to be part of the festivities.